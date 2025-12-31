Passwords to 2026: Words that defined this year

It took about 70 years for the first edition of the Oxford English Dictionary to be completed. Conceived in 1857, the project trudged on, word by word, with entries gushing in via the British Royal Mail from across the world.

There were over 3,000 notable contributors, who diligently mailed slips with words, their meanings, etymologies, references, etc. And some of the prolific contributors included a pornographer, a junkie, murderers, lunatics and even a cannibal.

Fascinating details are presented as abecedary chapters in the wonderfully breezy book ‘The Dictionary People’ by Sarah Ogilvie, a professor of language and lexicography at the University of Oxford.

Sarah’s eight-year research for the book began through serendipity, when nostalgia nudged her on a stroll to the “silent, cold, musty-smelling” basement archive of the Oxford University Press. “It is a place full of friendly, word-nerd, ghosts,” she writes.

There, in a corner, she “opened a dusty box and came across a small black book tied with cream ribbon”. And that book, which she calls a “treasure trove”, had all the details of ‘the dictionary people’.

These details were meticulously jotted down and preserved by James Murray, the longest serving editor of the Oxford Dictionary (1879 up to his death in 1915), who pored over thousands of word-entry ‘slips’ that were mailed to him.

“The OED was the Wikipedia of the nineteenth century — a huge crowdsourcing project in which, over seventy years between 1858 and 1928, members of the public were invited to read the books that they had to hand, and to mail to the Editor of the Dictionary examples of how particular words were used in those books,” Sarah notes.

James and his team dissected each entry with scalpelesque scrutiny in an iron shed that he called the ‘Scriptorium’. Contributors were given clear instructions on what the slips should contain: ‘Give the date of your book (if you can), author, title (short). Give an exact reference, such as seems to you to be the best to enable anyone to verify your quotations. Make a quotation for every word that strikes you as rare, obsolete, old-fashioned, new, peculiar, or used in a peculiar way.’

One can imagine how taxing a task the vetting and compilation process would have been. Now, fast-forward to the present. As Sarah notes, “Today, crowdsourcing happens at extraordinary speed, scale, and scope thanks to the internet.”

That’s what we are at. Today, new words are being created at a rat-a-tat pace as you thumb through this page, or scroll the mobile screen. The Internet is turning out to be a ‘Scriptorium’ of the new world of words.

And these words are not just about language. Those glued in on social media will be clued in about the drift. For old-schoolers, like yours truly, a quick scan of the ‘words of the year’ announced recently by major dictionaries offers hints.