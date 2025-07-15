IBM opens ecosystem incubation centre in Kochi

KOCHI: US tech giant IBM on Tuesday announced the launch of its Ecosystem Incubation Centre (EIC) in Kochi, a strategic space designed to accelerate innovation, entrepreneurship, and collaboration across startups, enterprises, and academia. The Centre will serve as a hub for early-stage ventures, skill-building, and co-innovation, positioning Kochi as a rising destination for deep tech.
The EIC, located at Infopark, Kakkanad, will offer structured support to Kerala’s innovation ecosystem through a range of initiatives that will serve as a launchpad for the next generation of innovators. These include quarterly meetups with IBM Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), hands-on mentorship and guidance for developing proof-of-concepts (PoCs), technical workshops, hackathons and integration with academic curriculum for continuous learning and upskilling.
Kochi is home to IBM's Software Lab, which plays a crucial role in building the company’s AI and automation solutions. The Centre will build upon the Generative AI Innovation Centre already established in the lab and will carry forward the momentum from the co-hosted Gen AI Conclave in 2024.
Inaugurating the IBM incubation centre, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said the Kerala government will explore the possibilities of using artificial intelligence, including GenAI, to simplify the state administration’s day-to-day operations for the benefit of the people.
“Kerala has a progressive social climate that encourages free thinking and scientific consciousness. So there is great potential for innovation,” he said.
Emphasising the need for a “clear understanding and consultation” ahead of introducing AI in the government’s daily operations, the Minister said its implementation will not compromise on privacy and data security. “This kind of a change will be very beneficial to the people,” he pointed out, also noting that the IBM campus in Kochi has been one of the fastest-growing in the world.
Rajeeve recalled that the government had prepared a draft proposal called ‘Industry 4.0’ for the introduction of AI in the industrial sector. “We will decide on this after receiving the feedback from the industry,” he added at the function in the IT park’s Phase 1 at suburban Kakkanad.
Kerala has 16 colleges having made it to the top 100 colleges in the country. Three universities are in the top 20, the Minister pointed out.
IBM Software Senior Vice President Dinesh Nirmal said Kerala enjoyed an advantage in availability of skill and operational excellence. The state’s transport connectivity is “excellent” compared to other places, he said, noting that the incubation center was started to “fully utilize the excellent IT ecosystem” in Kerala.
Noting that Kochi has been fast emerging as a deep tech hotspot, with the right blend of talent and innovation, Nirmal said the EIC will help deepen IBM is the MNC’s commitment to local collaboration, upskilling and innovation with partners. “By collaborating with organisations such as Kerala Startup Mission, Infopark, Technopark and academia, we aim to scale the development of impactful software solutions to solve our clients' hybrid cloud and AI needs,” he added.
According to Nirmal, one chief advantage of the EIC is its capacity to enable other companies to use IBM's technology to conduct global business operations. “The centre will be helpful for early-stage startups, skill development and collaborative innovation. It can also host expert mentoring sessions with top technologists, technical workshops and hackathons, among others. This will help the ecosystem in Kerala,” he revealed.
IBM is planning to prepare a watsonx-Gen AI curriculum in collaboration with universities, Nirmal said, pointing out that Kochi has become not only IBM’s software development center but also a partnership center.
At the IBM India Software Labs in Lulu Cyber Tower 2, Minister Rajeeve also inaugurated a symposium on GenAI and Agentic AI for startups, academia and enterprises.
The EIC has been conceived as a strategic space designed to accelerate innovation, entrepreneurship, and collaboration across startups, enterprises and academia, while serving as a hub for early-stage ventures, skill-building and co-innovation, thus positioning Kochi as a rising destination for deep tech.