IBM opens ecosystem incubation centre in Kochi

KOCHI: US tech giant IBM on Tuesday announced the launch of its Ecosystem Incubation Centre (EIC) in Kochi, a strategic space designed to accelerate innovation, entrepreneurship, and collaboration across startups, enterprises, and academia. The Centre will serve as a hub for early-stage ventures, skill-building, and co-innovation, positioning Kochi as a rising destination for deep tech.

The EIC, located at Infopark, Kakkanad, will offer structured support to Kerala’s innovation ecosystem through a range of initiatives that will serve as a launchpad for the next generation of innovators. These include quarterly meetups with IBM Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), hands-on mentorship and guidance for developing proof-of-concepts (PoCs), technical workshops, hackathons and integration with academic curriculum for continuous learning and upskilling.

Kochi is home to IBM's Software Lab, which plays a crucial role in building the company’s AI and automation solutions. The Centre will build upon the Generative AI Innovation Centre already established in the lab and will carry forward the momentum from the co-hosted Gen AI Conclave in 2024.

Inaugurating the IBM incubation centre, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said the Kerala government will explore the possibilities of using artificial intelligence, including GenAI, to simplify the state administration’s day-to-day operations for the benefit of the people.

“Kerala has a progressive social climate that encourages free thinking and scientific consciousness. So there is great potential for innovation,” he said.