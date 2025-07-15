The legal and ethical void in the States' kidfluencer boom

When Ayush (name changed) was born, his parents uploaded the newborn’s photo on social media. A simple gesture to share the moment with friends and family. The reactions were instant and overwhelmingly warm.

Encouraged by the attention, they began posting more: his first smile, his first steps, the way he babbled words in his own funny lingo. Soon, every little milestone in Ayush’s life became ‘content’ — all were all packaged into short, relatable clips.

Followers grew rapidly. So did the views. Before long, the page was monetised. Brands reached out. Income started flowing in. Ayush became a celebrity brand — without much knowledge about it.

This is not an isolated story. In Kerala, like in many parts of the world, a growing number of parents are turning their children’s lives into a form of digital storytelling, sometimes unintentionally, diluting the line between personal memory and public content.

These little digi-stars are now called ‘kidfluencers’.

Countries such as France, the US, and Australia have already introduced regulations to address the use of minors in monetised content, citing concerns over consent, exploitation, and long-term psychological impact.

In the Netherlands, similar norms are now being proposed, with lawmakers describing the practice as a “modern form of child labour”.

In India, and specifically in Kerala, where this trend is gaining momentum, it prompts an important conversation: Is enough being done to safeguard children in the influencer economy?

In India, there is no specific law that governs or limits how minors can be featured in monetised digital content created by family-run channels or influencer accounts. Experts note that while child labour laws, the Juvenile Justice Act, Pocso Act and guidelines under the IT Act offer general protections, they do not address the nuances of the influencer economy.