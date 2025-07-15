The legal and ethical void in the States' kidfluencer boom

When Ayush (name changed) was born, his parents uploaded the newborn’s photo on social media. A simple gesture to share the moment with friends and family. The reactions were instant and overwhelmingly warm.
Encouraged by the attention, they began posting more: his first smile, his first steps, the way he babbled words in his own funny lingo. Soon, every little milestone in Ayush’s life became ‘content’ — all were all packaged into short, relatable clips.
Followers grew rapidly. So did the views. Before long, the page was monetised. Brands reached out. Income started flowing in. Ayush became a celebrity brand — without much knowledge about it.
This is not an isolated story. In Kerala, like in many parts of the world, a growing number of parents are turning their children’s lives into a form of digital storytelling, sometimes unintentionally, diluting the line between personal memory and public content.
These little digi-stars are now called ‘kidfluencers’.
Countries such as France, the US, and Australia have already introduced regulations to address the use of minors in monetised content, citing concerns over consent, exploitation, and long-term psychological impact.
In the Netherlands, similar norms are now being proposed, with lawmakers describing the practice as a “modern form of child labour”.
In India, and specifically in Kerala, where this trend is gaining momentum, it prompts an important conversation: Is enough being done to safeguard children in the influencer economy?
In India, there is no specific law that governs or limits how minors can be featured in monetised digital content created by family-run channels or influencer accounts. Experts note that while child labour laws, the Juvenile Justice Act, Pocso Act and guidelines under the IT Act offer general protections, they do not address the nuances of the influencer economy.
“We all know children under 14 are being made to create content regularly, but there’s currently no specific law in India or in Kerala that governs this,” says Amal Saji, former Unicef youth adviser.
“Children cannot give informed consent, and their right to privacy is being violated. There needs to be a clear policy that distinguishes how children can appear in content, what’s acceptable, what permissions are needed, and how their income is handled. In France, for instance, parents require permission to feature children in monetised content, and any income generated is secured for the child’s education and health.”
Amal adds that such measures are possible in Kerala too. “The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights can conduct a study and submit recommendations to the government. These recommendations must be considered seriously and acted upon within a fixed timeframe, often 60 days” he says.
“But no such study has been initiated. The subject, unfortunately, is largely being viewed as entertainment, without recognising its long-term seriousness.”
Notably, a recent Niti Aayog report titled ‘Online Safety for Children: Protecting the Next Generation from Harm’ outlines the urgent need for better digital safeguards. It highlights that many parents lack the digital literacy to understand the risks of their children’s online exposure, especially the mental and emotional impact.
Among the report’s key recommendations are educating children about online threats, setting strict boundaries on internet use, leveraging parental control tools, and, crucially, implementing stronger legislative frameworks to ensure platforms and parents are held accountable.
It also calls for age verification systems, stricter controls on data collection, and national awareness campaigns to promote safe digital practices.
“The age between 3 and 12 is extremely crucial in a child’s development. It’s during this stage that children observe, internalise, imitate, and even impersonate adult behaviour,” says Dr Arun B Nair, professor of psychiatry at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.
“Today, with the rise of Insta influencers and content-creating parents, children are increasingly being included in social media content. While this can sometimes boost a child’s self-esteem, offer social recognition, and provide a platform to showcase their creativity, the risks often outweigh the benefits.
“These children may not fully understand the implications of their visibility, and parents, too, can become overwhelmed. The moment income gets involved, the risk of exploitation increases significantly. That’s why this space needs clear regulations and safeguards.”
Experts warn that while a child may appear happy or cooperative on screen, the long-term psychological and sociological impact of growing up in a performative digital space remains unknown.
“We are creating digital footprints for children before they even understand what privacy means,” says Johnson M M, a professor of sociology.
“Depending on the nature of the content, the outcome can be either positive or negative. But the real concern is the pressure to constantly perform or be camera-ready. When a child’s sense of worth is shaped by likes, views, or comments, it can distort their identity.”
For instance, how will a child cope when s/he is unable to sustain popularity? Experts also point out that children who outgrow their ‘cuteness stage’ may feel lost once the ‘likes’ dwindle. Then, of course, there is the threat of online predators and voyeurism.
The solution is not to impose a blanket ban on such content, but to introduce thoughtful checks, says Johnson. “Parents need to be more aware — that’s paramount. Then, there needs to be official monitoring,” he adds.
A top state women and child development official explains that if children are portrayed negatively in any web content, it becomes a punishable offence.
“However, according to existing laws here, children below the age of 14 can be involved in non-hazardous work as long as it does not disrupt their education,” the official adds.
“If a case were to arise in the future, it would likely fall under the scope of the already existing legal provisions.”
It’s evident that there are no clear regulations to address the legal, ethical, and psychological complexities of involving minors in content.
In the absence of dedicated laws, the responsibility to protect children’s privacy and well-being rests on parents, platforms, and institutions. Often without the tools or awareness to do so effectively.