‘None in Aesthetic Kunjamma has a design background,' says Arun Ajikumar

It’s important to have a team that understands the nuances of your ideas. How did you pick yours?

We’re an eight-member team at Aesthetic Kunjamma. My co-founder, Deepak, is a design expert. I met him online during the lockdown after I had started Kunjamma. We began exchanging ideas, and as we explored different aspects of design, the team naturally started growing. Interestingly, none of us met in person for over a year—everything happened online. None in my current team has a design background, and I believe that makes us unique.

How did you get into movie poster designing?

As the page gained popularity, projects started coming our way. We began with short films. In Malayalam, our first official project was Shane Nigam’s ‘Veyil’. We were also approached by Mani Ratnam sir’s Madras Talkies to design a segment called ‘Coffee, Anyone?’ for a web series. Our entry into the film industry was unplanned. As someone who wanted to get into the industry, I sensed this was my way in.

You have an eye for detail, and it shows in your work. What’s your creative process like?

When I watch a film, I don’t just see the surface — I tend to dive into five or six layers of it. I imagine the process behind each scene. Among my works, my favourite is the ‘Mayaanadhi-Shape of Water’ mix. When I first watched Mayaanadhi, I was blown away by the idea and details in it. Later, when I watched ‘Shape of Water’, I noticed a connection. In Mayaanadhi’s climax, Tovino’s character gets shot by the river and just before dying, he sees his lover. I started imagining, “As he sinks into the river, what if he slips into a lucid dream where he reunites with her and comes back to life?” It felt very Shape of Water-like to me. Thoughts like these are what end up in a poster.

I think my eye for detail also comes from my theatre background. Theatre taught me to see how a single line or a costume change can have multiple layers of meaning. My mentor there once told me there are only seven or nine stories in the world and all stories stem from these core ideas. What makes an artwork come alive is how you build on those ideas and bring them to life.

Posters have become almost a film’s identity now, reflecting its creative depth. How do you view the evolution of film posters?

Posters have always been used in branding a film, but over time, especially in the age of the internet, they have evolved into more of a storytelling medium. Earlier, posters were straightforward announcements, often pasted on buses or walls. Their main job was to let people know that a film, starring so-and-so, was coming soon.

While working on ‘Sarvam Maya’, Akhil chettan (Akhil Sathyan) told me how Sathyan Anthikad sir used to say that the most important thing with posters back then was that even someone on a moving bus should be able to read the film’s name. The hero’s name came second. During the period between ‘70s and ‘90s, the focus was on clean, flashy designs that caught your attention quickly. Later, posters began to feature the hero’s face more prominently. Even Alfred Hitchcock’s posters sometimes included photos of himself and the producer. Putting the star’s face helped build trust with the audience and spark interest.

With the internet era, posters shifted from being just informative to becoming creative communication. Design elements like color palettes, patterns, and symbolism began to matter more. Posters started to engage people on a deeper level — they made you think, and feel and even gave you that little dopamine hit. But I still believe it’s important not to overdo printed posters.

You often include Easter eggs in your posters. How do you come up with those?

It starts with understanding the film deeply. Whenever we take on a project, I prefer reading the full script instead of just a synopsis—that helps us layer the poster with subtle details. Our audience, especially post-Covid, has become advanced with exposure to international content. So, for them to spend five minutes on a poster, it has to be engaging. I feel a good poster is one that would invoke thoughts in me.