Young Malayali Filmmaker Sidharth Harikumar’s Short Film 'Vasu' Makes It to Student Oscars Semi-Finals
For Sidharth Harikumar, a 32-year-old film‑maker from Thiruvananthapuram, it was nothing short of surreal when an email arrived from the official Oscars address a few days ago.
Done as part of his final‑year project at MetFilm School, Berlin, where he pursued an MA in cinematography, his short film Vasu has been named a semi‑finalist in the Narrative category at the 2025 Student Academy Awards, dubbed the ‘Student Oscars’.
“My project was completed on October 2 last year. After that, I carefully researched festivals that aligned with my film’s theme and shortlisted only a few. The Student Academy Awards stood out as an open competition that supports and recognises student artworks across genres,” Sidharth says.
“I submitted Vasu with ambition, but without expectations. And then, four or five days ago, I received their message. The email mentioned a specific time when the results would go live on the Oscars website. When I checked, my name was there. It took a while to sink in.”
The festival features four main categories — Experimental, Documentary, Animation and Narrative. Vasu is one of 15 short films selected worldwide in the Narrative category.
More than 3,000 films were in contention, with selections made after four to five rigorous rounds of evaluation.
Thus, it is a notable milestone not just for Sidharth, but also for indie filmmaking in India.
Set in rural Kerala, Vasu explores the emotional toll of obedience and guilt through the story of a retired police officer. The calm, open landscape contrasts with the emotional prison he has built for himself. Here silence speaks louder than words.
Parameswaran Kuriyathi, a veteran drama artist and director with over 50 years of experience in amateur theatre, played the central character in Vasu. “A friend suggested his name, and when he performed in front of me for the first time, I just knew—he was the one,” said Sidharth.
Sidharth says he single‑handedly managed the direction, script and cinematography. The film was shot entirely in Thiruvananthapuram, with major portions filmed at Chithranjali Studio. “I wanted to make a film rooted in my hometown and culture,” he says.
Why such a grim subject? “During my time in Germany, I spent many weekends visiting museums and heritage sites. What struck me most was how history stays alive there — not always spoken, but always present.
“In Berlin, even the streets carry a certain weight of history. You see plaques, photographs, pieces of art… many tell stories of what happened during the Holocaust,” he explains.
“I remember standing in front of an artwork — soldiers pointing guns at civilians. I could not stop thinking about it. Were they doing it willingly? Or were they just following orders?”
This thought triggered three months of research into the lives of police officers, especially retired constables who may have participated in custodial violence or other acts under pressure.
“Many never wanted to do those things. Yet, they carry the burden for life. The guilt often turns into post‑traumatic stress. That became the foundation for the story,” Sidharth explains.
“Moreover, that was a time when people were expected to suppress their emotions and suffer in silence. I wanted to explore that inner stillness — the kind of pain that is not spoken about, just carried through life.”
Sidharth’s passion for cinema took root in childhood, his father’s love for films rubbing off on him. “The magic of cinema and the theatre experience remain deeply ingrained in me. Watching Titanic as a child was unforgettable,” he smiles.
“Achan had great taste, and we often discussed films and directors. That is how I came to know about filmmakers such as Adoor Gopalakrishnan, G Aravindan and Shaji N Karun. Even as a child, I was drawn to films others in my peer group might have found boring.”
After school, however, Sidharth initially pursued a degree in biotechnology engineering. But passion never faded. He subsequently went on to do a master’s course in directing in London (2016).
After returning home, the sudden passing of his father compelled him to take over the family business of construction and real estate. However, after about five years, he could no longer ignore the pull of cinema.
So he worked as an associate in some arthouse projects, and, in 2024, left for Berlin to study cinematography (2024).
“There was this internal quest to deepen my understanding of the craft of making films. I believe that, no matter what genre a film belongs to, it must emotionally resonate with the audience,” he says.
“I want to create films that open up possibilities for deeper thought beyond the surface story. While the film should engage the viewer, it should also leave something for them to reflect on.”
“For me, cinema is a form of expression, a platform for storytelling. Telling stories is my primary goal. I want to continue doing this, to direct in the mainstream, and to keep exploring this powerful art form,” he says.
The final nominations for the 2025 Student Academy Awards are expected in mid‑August, when five to seven films from each category will progress to the final round.
“I’m not worried about the outcome,” says Sidharth, who is currently working on the screenplay for a feature film. “I am truly grateful to have reached this stage, and hope to keep honing my craft.”