Kerala to host unique chess 20x20 league

As the chess world continues to applaud 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh’s triumph over Koneru Humpy in the FIDE Women’s World Cup final recently, the sport in India appears to be entering a defining moment.

Divya’s 1.5–0.5 win in the tiebreaks not only crowned her the 2025 World Cup Champion but also earned her the title of India’s 88th grandmaster — another milestone in the nation’s evolving chess landscape.

While the nation celebrates, Kerala is preparing for a new chapter that aims to carry the excitement of the game beyond elite chess and into grassroots participation.

The Kerala Premier Chess League (KPCL), set to take place on September 6 and 7 at Jimmy George Indoor Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, is set to debut as one of India’s most ambitious team chess tournaments.

Organised by the Premier Chess Academy, based in Thiruvananthapuram, the event is being touted as the world’s first fixed 20-board format chess league (see box).

“Chess is usually seen as an individual sport, but here we are transforming it into a team-based format. From children to grandmasters, everyone can be part of the same team,” says Renjith Balakrishnan, CEO of Premier Chess Academy.

“Younger players will be inspired, watching and learning from senior ones, and it builds a strong motivational environment. That’s one aspect. On the other side, team-based formats are more attractive to corporate sponsors, just like in other major sports leagues. We are trying to create a similar structure. Basically, we are building a template for how chess can evolve while celebrating regional identity. In many ways, this format democratises chess, ensuring that even a child’s move carries the same weight as a grandmaster’s.”