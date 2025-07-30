Kerala to host unique chess 20x20 league

As the chess world continues to applaud 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh’s triumph over Koneru Humpy in the FIDE Women’s World Cup final recently, the sport in India appears to be entering a defining moment.
Divya’s 1.5–0.5 win in the tiebreaks not only crowned her the 2025 World Cup Champion but also earned her the title of India’s 88th grandmaster — another milestone in the nation’s evolving chess landscape.
While the nation celebrates, Kerala is preparing for a new chapter that aims to carry the excitement of the game beyond elite chess and into grassroots participation.
The Kerala Premier Chess League (KPCL), set to take place on September 6 and 7 at Jimmy George Indoor Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, is set to debut as one of India’s most ambitious team chess tournaments.
Organised by the Premier Chess Academy, based in Thiruvananthapuram, the event is being touted as the world’s first fixed 20-board format chess league (see box).
“Chess is usually seen as an individual sport, but here we are transforming it into a team-based format. From children to grandmasters, everyone can be part of the same team,” says Renjith Balakrishnan, CEO of Premier Chess Academy.
“Younger players will be inspired, watching and learning from senior ones, and it builds a strong motivational environment. That’s one aspect. On the other side, team-based formats are more attractive to corporate sponsors, just like in other major sports leagues. We are trying to create a similar structure. Basically, we are building a template for how chess can evolve while celebrating regional identity. In many ways, this format democratises chess, ensuring that even a child’s move carries the same weight as a grandmaster’s.”
In the league, every team will include players from categories such as Under-9, Under-12, Under-15, women, seniors (age 56+), rated and unrated players. There will be 14 teams, each representing a district in Kerala. Every team will have 25 members — 20 active players and five reserves. The tournament format includes six Swiss rounds, followed by semi-finals and finals.
Four teams will be selected for the finals. In the case of tied scores, tiebreakers such as blitz games and even an Armageddon game (a time-controlled, sudden-death round) will determine the winner.
With a total prize pool of `25 lakh, KPCL becomes the highest prize money league among India’s non-FIDE chess events.
“The registration process involves a two-step selection. First, each team will lock 10 local players based on evaluations by the KPCL committee. The remaining slots will be filled via a live auction on August 15 at the Hilton Garden Inn, Thiruvananthapuram. Teams will use a virtual auction purse of `2 lakh, with base price slabs assigned according to player rating brackets,” Renjith explains.
Registration will close on July 30 at midnight. The entry fee is `999, which includes two premium team jerseys for each registered player.
“I have always believed that instead of focusing only on top players, we should identify children at the grassroots level who are passionate about chess, and give them the right training and opportunities to participate in tournaments like this,” says Renjith.
“From Kerala, we currently have only three grandmasters. That needs to change. Our aim is to increase that number to double digits within the next five to 10 years. The whole country is celebrating chess. We too have the potential.”
Renjith’s journey into the world of chess education and promotion began only after nearly 15 years in the software industry. After building a successful career as a software engineer in a top-tier tech company, he quit his high-paying job to pursue what he describes as a deeper passion.
“A friend from my hometown, who is a chess player, lost his job in 2020 because of the pandemic. At the time, I was in the US. Then I started online training in a small way by hiring him as a coach. I left my job in 2022 and set up the academy in Thiruvananthapuram,” recalls Renjith.
Today, Premier Chess Academy is one of the most recognised names in Indian chess education, with an estimated value of `200 crore. It provides online chess training to over 20,000 learners from around the world. The academy also actively sponsors talented players and organises tournaments.
“I have always wanted to do something of my own that has not been done before. And that thought also led this event. This kind of event has not been attempted anywhere in the world. If we are able to do it successfully here in Kerala, there is every chance it could be adopted in other states, and even internationally,” says Renjith.
“People related to the chess field from around the world will start taking notice, and when they come here and share their feedback, it will create a learning opportunity for players here. That is how we can build a real chess ecosystem.”
Notably, the KPCL event will also feature cultural performances such as shinkari melam, pulikali, thiruvathira, oppana, theyyam, and mohiniyattam between matches, along with violin and chenda fusion concerts in between rounds.
The league has its own theme song, sung by Usha Uthup and composed by Anto Mathew. The song was previewed at the official press conference on July 28, and the full version will be released during the August 15 event, which will also include the player auction and team jersey unveiling.
So far, over 500 players have registered interest, with participants coming not only from different parts of India but also from abroad. With grandmasters like M R Venkatesh, Swayams Mishra, and Deepan Chakkravarthy joining the lineup, along with other international players, KPCL is already being seen as one of the most anticipated chess events in the state.
In a way, KPCL is making the right kind of moves to ensure Kerala secures a place on the board in this evolving chapter of chess in India.