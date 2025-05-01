Wedding planning gets hitched to AI in Kerala

Indian weddings have always carried the ‘big fat’ tag, oh so proudly. More than just family gatherings, weddings are often viewed as lifestyle statements, marked by luxurious details, lavish pre-event galas, themed decors, and extravagance that turns heads.

Well, over the years, the grandeur once associated more with north Indian weddings, has trickled down south and weddings here too expanded in both scale and sophistication.

Then, the pandemic brought about change. We saw weddings being scaled down to intimate affairs. Many people began to embrace the ‘less is more’ philosophy, focusing on meaning and memory over sheer magnitude.

Now the scene is yet again about to change as we have officially entered the AI era. Though still in a nascent stage, the influence of AI is becoming increasingly evident, and planners are optimistic about its potential to revolutionise the wedding experience. Yes, in Kerala as well.

Self-designed invites created using AI invitations have been trending for some time now. All one needs to do is enter the event details and theme in mind – from abstract art to zen Buddhism.

AI penetration has now gone a notch above. “The in-thing now is what I call ‘experiential wedding’. A majority of our clients in Kerala seek an otherworldly experience, where everyone gets transported to the temporary reality they aspire to on their special day,” says Joel John, CEO of Rainmaker Signature Experiences.

Themes are curated based on the clients’ choices, including their favourite film or series, or ideas that are personal.

“For example, we recently did a concept called ‘Red Room’, which was inspired by the club the couple frequented while studying in London,” says Joel.

“We used a lot of neon lights, mirror-like installations on ceilings, lasers, custom visuals generated by visual DJs, who use live graphics to match the mood.”