Going beyond Malayattoor pilgrimage: Time to boost Ernakulam's spiritual, nature tourism

Kerala’s hills, plains, and beaches have long attracted both domestic and international visitors. However, pilgrimage tourism is a segment that has seen a notable upswing in recent years.
Many well-known heritage pilgrimage destinations have experienced a consistent increase in the number of visitors. What makes these pilgrimage destinations particularly attractive to tourists is their inclusivity and add-on nearby attractions.
One such destination in Ernakulam district is Malayattoor.
According to legend, St Thomas came to Malayattoor in AD 52, and started preaching.It is believed that Virgin Mary appeared before him here, when he knelt on a rock and prayed.
Notably, Malayattoor is reportedly the first Christian pilgrim centre in India to be accorded international status by the Holy See, the official seat of the Vatican.
Considering the lakhs who visit this Christian pilgrimage centre — also a trekker’s paradise — the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has proposed several initiatives aimed at offering visitors a memorable experience blending spirituality, history, and leisure.
“Malayattoor has a lot of potential as a spiritual tourism destination,” says a tourism department official.
“Every year during the Holy Week, towards the fag end of Lent, there is a surge in the number of visitors, both on pilgrimage and otherwise. This year also saw thousands arriving at Kurisumala. This can be tapped to boost the tourism prospects of the nearby destinations as well.”
One of the DTPC’s projects has recently come to fruition — a children’s park near Manapattu Chira, also known as ‘Nakshathra Thadakam (Star Lake)’.
“The park, which was opened recently, has been drawing a sizeable crowd of visitors. This in itself shows the potential that the place has beyond the annual pilgrimage,” the official highlights.
“The park project was sanctioned in 2015. But it took a long 10 years to complete. The park, built at a cost of Rs 65 lakh from the tourism department, is located at a beautiful spot. On one side, it has the hills of Malayattoor standing majestically, while on the other, the emerald waters of Manapattu Chira present a soothing sight. Boating activities have also commenced, making it ideal for picnics.”
Nakshathra Thadakam, the official adds, is an important place in the lives of the people here.
“Every New Year, the residents here decorate the entire circumference of the lake with colourful stars – over 1,000 of them – and have a gala. It’s a beautiful sight. Hence, the name Nakshathra Thadakam,” he says.
“How many people in the city know about this? Everyone knows about the Cochin Carnival. But how many know about the Malayattoor Carnival?”
If the location is spruced up with a walkway by the lake, along with lights and benches akin to Kochi’s Marine Drive, it would become a vibrant tourism hub, the official says.
“A fountain and eco-friendly boating could also be added attractions,” he adds.
“Such a development would also be beneficial for the local residents and businesses. There is land available for more infrastructural development, such as the construction of toilets, expansion of parking lots, a food court, and a small convention centre near the park.”
Idea is good, but...
Sources say MLA Roji M John has promised to release Rs18 lakh from his development fund to expand the park, which has only a basic area at present. However, a major obstacle is inter-departmental politics.
One of the main issues is the problem of jurisdiction. In Malayattoor’s case, three departments — tourism, forest, and irrigation — are involved. While the hills and woods fall under the forest department, the lake and the surrounding land come under the irrigation department.
If infrastructure activities are to be undertaken by the tourism department, it must get requisite permissions.
“After being allowed to use the land to construct infrastructural facilities, if one day out of the blue the irrigation department demands the land back, the entire initiative would collapse. So there needs to be more coordination and synergy,” says the tourism official.
Apparently, each department has developed its own tourism initiatives — for example, hydel tourism by the KSEB and trekking initiatives by the forest department.
Another tourism attraction that has been caught in inter-departmental tussles is the Bhoothathankettu Dam.
Analysts point out that if infrastructure and leisure activities at destinations such as Malayattoor, Ezhattumugham and Bhoothathankettu are developed, the eastern region of the district can be transformed into a zone of spiritual, heritage, adventure, and nature tourism.
Ezhattumugham Nature Village
Ezhattumugham, a quaint and serene village along the Chalakudy river, offers one of the best cut-off vacation experiences in the district. The idyllic destination has been designated as a tourism village under the name ‘Prakriti Gramam (Nature Village)’.
The highlight of Ezhattumugham is the opportunity it offers visitors to unwind in nature’s lap and also engage in exhilarating adventure.
The nearby Thumboormuzhi Dam, a nature park showcasing the region’s rich biodiversity, butterfly garden, medicinal herbs, and the cultural heritage of the indigenous tribes at the tribal museum all present a unique and immersive experience. For adventure lovers, the 250m-long hanging bridge over the Chalakudy River gives an adrenaline rush as one walks on the bridge, which sways gently over the water.
The village park features a children’s play area, and while boating facilities on the river allow visitors to cruise along tranquil waters.
Bhoothathankettu
Everything about the dam is mythical. The story of how demons (bhoothams) once attempted to build a dam across the Periyar River under the night’s cover to flood the Thrikkariyoor temple captures one’s imagination.
According to legend, the demons’ plans failed after Lord Shiva, the presiding deity of the temple, tricked them by sending a rooster to the spot. Its crowing made the demons flee in fear of light.
The boulders lying across the river — described as “Old Bhoothathankettu” — are said to be rocks left behind by the demons. The Periyar River continues to flow through a narrow channel here.
Another interesting story is linked to Tipu Sultan. According to Kerala Tourism, a flood in the Periyar checked his military advancement in Kerala:
“When he and his forces came and settled for a night or two on the banks of Periyar at Aluva, a small group of patriotic men managed to go upstream and break the walls of Bhoothathankettu, causing a heavy flood. Tipu had to return in despair.”
Much like Malayattoor, Bhoothathankettu, too, has enormous potential for leisure, heritage and adventure tourism, say experts.
“There are plans. However, once again, securing clearances from other departments remains a hurdle,” shrugs a tourism official.