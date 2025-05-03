Going beyond Malayattoor pilgrimage: Time to boost Ernakulam's spiritual, nature tourism

Kerala’s hills, plains, and beaches have long attracted both domestic and international visitors. However, pilgrimage tourism is a segment that has seen a notable upswing in recent years.

Many well-known heritage pilgrimage destinations have experienced a consistent increase in the number of visitors. What makes these pilgrimage destinations particularly attractive to tourists is their inclusivity and add-on nearby attractions.

One such destination in Ernakulam district is Malayattoor.

According to legend, St Thomas came to Malayattoor in AD 52, and started preaching.It is believed that Virgin Mary appeared before him here, when he knelt on a rock and prayed.

Notably, Malayattoor is reportedly the first Christian pilgrim centre in India to be accorded international status by the Holy See, the official seat of the Vatican.

Considering the lakhs who visit this Christian pilgrimage centre — also a trekker’s paradise — the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has proposed several initiatives aimed at offering visitors a memorable experience blending spirituality, history, and leisure.

“Malayattoor has a lot of potential as a spiritual tourism destination,” says a tourism department official.

“Every year during the Holy Week, towards the fag end of Lent, there is a surge in the number of visitors, both on pilgrimage and otherwise. This year also saw thousands arriving at Kurisumala. This can be tapped to boost the tourism prospects of the nearby destinations as well.”

One of the DTPC’s projects has recently come to fruition — a children’s park near Manapattu Chira, also known as ‘Nakshathra Thadakam (Star Lake)’.

“The park, which was opened recently, has been drawing a sizeable crowd of visitors. This in itself shows the potential that the place has beyond the annual pilgrimage,” the official highlights.

“The park project was sanctioned in 2015. But it took a long 10 years to complete. The park, built at a cost of Rs 65 lakh from the tourism department, is located at a beautiful spot. On one side, it has the hills of Malayattoor standing majestically, while on the other, the emerald waters of Manapattu Chira present a soothing sight. Boating activities have also commenced, making it ideal for picnics.”

Nakshathra Thadakam, the official adds, is an important place in the lives of the people here.

“Every New Year, the residents here decorate the entire circumference of the lake with colourful stars – over 1,000 of them – and have a gala. It’s a beautiful sight. Hence, the name Nakshathra Thadakam,” he says.

“How many people in the city know about this? Everyone knows about the Cochin Carnival. But how many know about the Malayattoor Carnival?”

If the location is spruced up with a walkway by the lake, along with lights and benches akin to Kochi’s Marine Drive, it would become a vibrant tourism hub, the official says.

“A fountain and eco-friendly boating could also be added attractions,” he adds.

“Such a development would also be beneficial for the local residents and businesses. There is land available for more infrastructural development, such as the construction of toilets, expansion of parking lots, a food court, and a small convention centre near the park.”