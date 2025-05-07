Operation Sindoor: Malayalis react to India's retaliatory strikes

It is the right of every Indian citizen to feel safe in our country, so this attack was spot-on. We do not initiate war, nor do we take off someone’s land, nor do we target innocent civilians or any military post. But once we are provoked, we hit hard. This is what we have proven to the world today by this Operation Sindoor. I will not call it a retaliation, it is justice – well the justice has been delivered in the right possible manner. From 1.05am to 1.30am, the operation was very precise and non-escalating. The PM earlier told the countrymen ‘Chun chun ke maarenge’, and that’s what we have done now. The defence briefing was led by two women officers – Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika – was also symbolic of India’s naari shakti and respect for women. India has shown a quite mature response. Now we have to wait for Pakistan’s next move. Of course, they cannot target the civilian population of India; they know the repercussions will be very severe.

Col J Nandakumar (retd), Thiruvananthapuram