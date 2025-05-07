Operation Sindoor: Malayalis react to India's retaliatory strikes

On Wednesday, the world woke up to the news of India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’. The Indian Armed Forces conducted precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir — a “measured and proportionate” response to the Pahalgam attack two weeks ago. Citizens across India are jubilant that justice has been served. However, there are concerns over escalation and loss of civilian lives. Here are some voices of people from diverse backgrounds
It is the right of every Indian citizen to feel safe in our country, so this attack was spot-on. We do not initiate war, nor do we take off someone’s land, nor do we target innocent civilians or any military post. But once we are provoked, we hit hard. This is what we have proven to the world today by this Operation Sindoor. I will not call it a retaliation, it is justice – well the justice has been delivered in the right possible manner. From 1.05am to 1.30am, the operation was very precise and non-escalating. The PM earlier told the countrymen ‘Chun chun ke maarenge’, and that’s what we have done now. The defence briefing was led by two women officers – Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika – was also symbolic of India’s naari shakti and respect for women. India has shown a quite mature response. Now we have to wait for Pakistan’s next move. Of course, they cannot target the civilian population of India; they know the repercussions will be very severe.
Col J Nandakumar (retd), Thiruvananthapuram
There is no doubt that India’s response to terrorism is a matter of pride. At the same time, when I try to view the situation from a different perspective, a sense of fear arises. We must remember the devastating consequences of the wars that the world has witnessed throughout history. The tension and anxiety over full-blown war are something that cannot be easily dismissed. It’s important to remember that no war has ever ended in absolute victory.
Syam Zorba, freelance writer, Thiruvananthapuram
Pakistan has attacked India before as well, and in response, India has targeted terrorist groups — not military bases. Operation Sindhoor follows the same approach, acting strictly on sharp intelligence. If Pakistan misreads the situation and retaliates, the consequences could be devastating. India’s military might is formidable, ready for any action. That’s clear.
K V Raju, a shop owner and former marine engineer, Kochi
Celebrating death feels wrong. I am also deeply concerned for innocent civilians. Retaliation has only pushed the cycle of violence further. This seems more about politics and ego than addressing the real issue. I hope peace prevails.
Aleena Jose, key accounts manager, Kochi
I got goosebumps as I woke up to the news of Operation Sindoor. It was the perfect name, probably suggested by the PM. It was carried out with perfection as well. Our forces targeted only the terror camps, and were careful not to escalate the situation into a war. Because war causes huge losses, suffering. No one wants that.
Abhilash T Prathap, teacher, Kochi
Common people will suffer if the situation escalates. I wish it doesn’t. People should stop speculating on social media. I hope the elected representatives and the authorities concerned do their best to prevent a war. Peace should prevail.
Don Palathara, filmmaker, Kochi
Operation Sindhoor seems to be an apt response to the Pahalgam terror attacks. But the loss of innocent lives — intentional or not — is deeply unjust. I hope that does not happen. It’s tragic when civilian lives are treated as collateral. Both countries must prioritise their people, set aside egos, and work towards a humane solution through compromise.
Malavika Unnikrishnan, law student, Kochi
There was public pressure on the government to retaliate after the Pahalgam terror attack. I don’t support war. But, in this case, some action was necessary. However, the action taken comes with the risk of escalation. Ultimately, a war would not be good for both nations.
Anupama Ramachandran, art educator, Thiruvananthapuram
I don’t know what to feel about the events. I really hope we are able to catch the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack. Pakistan asked for it. But, I don’t want innocent and common people to suffer. Like the Bible says, ‘Let justice fall on those who stray, but spare the pure along the way.’
Aby Joe Mathew, artist, Kochi
India has launched a well-calculated and comprehensive strike to dismantle terror hotbeds in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. There’s no doubt about that. Surgical, meticulous. One needs only look at the earlier press briefing to know how well thought-out everything was. Two experienced lady officers briefed the country about the events. Most notably, why these locations were hit, what’s out there, etc. There were several layers to that message. Also, the operation was called ‘Sindoor’. We all know what that signifies and what its reference is to the Pahalgam attack. No doubt, Pakistan would be looking to hit back. But their options are limited. They may go for more theatrics, perhaps even a military-to-military engagement, but that would only escalate the matter. Would they want that? India is prepared for anything. This, we have demonstrated ninefold.
Col S Dinny (retd), Kollam. He served five operational tenures in counter-terrorism operations in J&K and the northeast
I feel proud of our armed forces. The way we responded to the heinous Pahalgam attack was in keeping with our military dignity. The government kept its word. The operation was given an apt name linked to the sacred feminine energy that has nourished this nation. And what better way to deliver a powerful message that we can be Durga or Kali when needed – two women officers were chosen for the post-operation press briefing. Operation Sindoor is thus an emotion, not merely a military act.
Dr Sheeja Chandran, professor, Pankajakasthuri Ayurveda Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
This was an apt retaliation. We all knew India would respond. As a country, it was something unavoidable. Otherwise, we would be sending the message that anyone can harm our citizens and get away as we watch silently. Now, the government’s main responsibility is to avoid a full-blown war.
Anoop John, teacher, Kochi
Wars bring only violence, death, and long-term woes. So it is vital for India and Pakistan to avoid a war. That said, it’s important to show our military strength and preparedness, so enemies think twice before provoking or threatening us.
K C John, autorickshaw driver, Kochi
Team TNIE
Krishna P S , Parvana K B, Aparna Nair, Ronnie Kuriakose, Viswajith M Menon, Neha Ann Roy, Pavithra Nair, Anagh S M, Ashley Sara K