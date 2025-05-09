'Science is not just about tech, it’s about the way nature operates'

What made you leave a prestigious job and take a grassroot-level science movement?

While studying in Moscow, I saw how people there were having a standard of life better than ours, and how it was a knowledge-driven society where people read a lot, even when they stood in queues. On returning after my higher studies in nuclear engineering, I felt our people should also be shown that science was not something in textbooks but a part of their life, something that shapes lives. Hence, I joined KSSP.

Leaving a job that could place you as an eminent nuclear scientist would have been something at that time…

I am a much better scientist now. When I joined as assistant director of the Kerala Bhasha Institute, I could bring out around 200 books, some of which explained complex nuclear engineering, the mystery of Fibonacci series, and even the Feynman lectures in simple language. Also, the ‘Science for Social Revolution’ of KSSP, I feel, was something that could make a deeper mark than my work at BARC.

So, didn’t you have any personal aspirations as a scientist?

I feel I am more of a scientist than someone who spends time only with theories. It’s more about how to make people see the science behind whatever nature makes them do as humans. The science of existence, the science of living, of everyday life. Of what use is science that does not benefit the masses or make them think? There were several institutes of higher learning here, but most of them were not known to the public beyond as a geographical landmark.

You must be glad to see many of these institutes engaging in outreach activities now…

That alone is not enough. What is happening inside and how that can be used by the people for their better understanding of nature should be effectively conveyed. There are several such programmes even in schools now. But beyond getting the students introduced to prominent scientists and programmes, how they can be part of scientific progress is not conveyed.

Also, interaction with common masses is still to receive the required attention. There is so much to learn from indigenous knowledge. That give and take doesn’t seem to be happening at the desired level. Science is not about gadgets or technology; it’s about the way nature operates.