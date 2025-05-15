Retired Kerala education official scripts new chapter in fashion with rosewood bags

After serving the department of education for 20 years, Essy Isac is on the go. On the creative side of life, that is.

After retiring as assistant education officer in 2022, the 59-year-old never paused to wonder what next. She always nurtured a plan in mind — art, craft, and design. She chose a path that broke away from the conventional: designing handcrafted bags made from rosewood and leather.

“I have always had a fascination with anything artsy, whether it was embroidery, painting, handcrafted decor, or soft toys. I never had formal training, but my interest kept me creating,” says Essy, who hails from Palakkad.

Essy experimented with different materials, such as fur, cotton, leather, brass, and wood. “Before joining the government department, I had run a garment-making unit for 12 years. I used to take embroidery orders from boutiques, and also train others in hand embroidery. I ran that unit for 12 years.”

Though her government job kept her occupied, she always found ways to stay connected with art and design. One such exploration eventually led to the birth of ‘Essyz’ bags.

“I used to visit a nearby unit that specialised in making mementos and trophies. They mostly worked with wood and brass, and I ended up receiving some basic training there,” Essy recalls.

“There, I once saw a bag being designed with wooden elements. They looked so unique that I sensed real potential. That had sparked an idea in me: why not make bags with wood? I thought of a product line that I could pursue after retirement.”

Inspired, Essy took the idea to her brother Aji Isac’s wood workshop in Mannarkkad, Palakkad. Collaborating with a few of his employees, she began experimenting with rosewood. Then she added leather. After two years of trial and error, Essyz was launched in 2024.