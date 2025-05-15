Retired Kerala education official scripts new chapter in fashion with rosewood bags

After serving the department of education for 20 years, Essy Isac is on the go. On the creative side of life, that is.
After retiring as assistant education officer in 2022, the 59-year-old never paused to wonder what next. She always nurtured a plan in mind — art, craft, and design. She chose a path that broke away from the conventional: designing handcrafted bags made from rosewood and leather.
“I have always had a fascination with anything artsy, whether it was embroidery, painting, handcrafted decor, or soft toys. I never had formal training, but my interest kept me creating,” says Essy, who hails from Palakkad.
Essy experimented with different materials, such as fur, cotton, leather, brass, and wood. “Before joining the government department, I had run a garment-making unit for 12 years. I used to take embroidery orders from boutiques, and also train others in hand embroidery. I ran that unit for 12 years.”
Though her government job kept her occupied, she always found ways to stay connected with art and design. One such exploration eventually led to the birth of ‘Essyz’ bags.
“I used to visit a nearby unit that specialised in making mementos and trophies. They mostly worked with wood and brass, and I ended up receiving some basic training there,” Essy recalls.
“There, I once saw a bag being designed with wooden elements. They looked so unique that I sensed real potential. That had sparked an idea in me: why not make bags with wood? I thought of a product line that I could pursue after retirement.”
Inspired, Essy took the idea to her brother Aji Isac’s wood workshop in Mannarkkad, Palakkad. Collaborating with a few of his employees, she began experimenting with rosewood. Then she added leather. After two years of trial and error, Essyz was launched in 2024.
Today, the brand manufactures a line of vanity bags that combine wood and leather, as well as carry bags made entirely of leather.
In addition to this, Essy launched a second brand, Kokkoluka, which also focuses on vegan leather products such as wallets and folders — primarily catering to the corporate gifting market.
Essyz bags fall in the premium category, with prices starting from Rs 20,000. The Kokoluka line, meanwhile, starts with products like keychains at Rs 55.
“We offer full customisation, whether it’s design, colour, or any other requirement. The client simply needs to share the details,” says Essy.
Essy says that stepping into the competitive world of fashion requires a strong differentiator to stand out. “Through my research, I realised that rosewood bags were rare. What makes ours unique is the craftsmanship,” she adds.
“The wood is cut very thin, just 4mm to 5mm thick, for both the front and back panels. These are finely polished, then inlaid with brass designs that are intricately engraved. The sides and straps are finished with leather. All these details contribute to its uniqueness.”
Buoyed by corporate and personal orders, Essy now aspires to take the brand global. “We started selling in Dubai. Now we are working towards a collaboration with an Italian luxury brand,” she smiles.
Notably, alongside Essy, four other women, each over the age of 30, play active roles in production at Essyz. Two of them are currently pursuing pre-degree courses, while another is set to graduate this year.
“It was a conscious decision to involve the local women workforce,” says Essy.
“They are engaged in every stage of the production process. As someone who holds two postgraduate degrees, I understand the value of education. It plays a vital role in uplifting them. That’s why I urged them to continue their studies. Their work here not only gives them hands-on experience but also supports them financially.”
Essy says she’s grateful that her dream of transforming her passion for craft into a full-fledged business is now a reality. “I will keep experimenting. Finally, my creativity has sprouted wings,” she beams.