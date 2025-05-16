Soldiers we pass by every day

They were once soldiers in the military. They fought, patrolled, repaired, and stood guard. As tensions across the border seem to be dying down, a few quiet voices from Kerala’s coastal town remember their time during such conflict environments.

These are the men who once served in the armed forces, and protected the borders. Now they guard several the buildings in the city.

While the country salutes its armed forces on special days, these veterans say respect rarely translates into meaningful support once they are out of uniform.

“I joined the army at 18, even before finishing Class XII,” says Subin K S, a former Havaldar of the Army Air Defence Corps. The uniform called to him. “For 18 years, I served across Kashmir — from Siachen to Bandipora.

The most unforgettable scenes were at the Line of Control (LoC), where families split by the partition strived to meet each other, emotional and heartbreaking reunions,” recalls the 40-year-old.

Life was always on the edge in Kashmir, he says. “Militants and civilians lived side by side. Trust was a luxury. Even in 2019, when security was tightened, it was a hard time.”

With the new short-term service policy, young recruits won’t even get time to understand the army properly, he feels.

“War isn’t just bullets and borders — it’s poverty, broken families, and memories you carry forever,” he warns those away from border towns, calling for a war to end all the conflicts.

Like many, Subin had to retire early due to family responsibilities. However, he says, “Now we find the government is underutilising its veterans. I work as a security guard today, but I know I have more to offer.”