Bewitching Bites

Black Widow

cocktail

Ingredients

Fresh blackberries:

4 (plus more

for serving)

Fresh lime juice:

3/4 oz

Mezcal: 2 oz

Grape juice: 1 oz

Simple syrup: 3/4 oz

Ice

Ginger beer:

For topping off

Bay leaf: For garnish

Method

In a cocktail shaker, muddle blackberries and lime juice until berries are broken down. Add mezcal, grape juice, and simple syrup. Fill the shaker with ice, cover, and shake well for about 20 seconds. Double-strain the drink into a strainer held directly above an ice-filled glass. Top off with ginger beer. Garnish with bay leaf and more blackberries.

Spooky Sangria

Ingredients

Apples: 3

Lemon juice:

From 1 lemon

Ice

Blood oranges:

2, sliced into thin

rounds

Blackberries: 1 cup

Pomegranate:

1 cup

Red wine: 750 ml

Orange or

pomegranate

soda: 3 cups

Blackcurrant

liqueur: 3 oz

Simple syrup:

1 1/2 oz

Method

Slice apples lengthwise. Using a ghost-shaped cookie cutter, cut out 12 ghost-shaped apple pieces. Using a straw or skewer, punch 3 holes into each apple to form eyes and a mouth. Transfer to a medium bowl, add lemon juice, and lightly toss to coat. Fill a large punch bowl with ice. Add apple ghosts, orange slices, blackberries, and pomegranate seeds. Gently toss to combine. Add wine, soda, liqueur, and simple syrup. Stir until combined. Serve cold. (Apple ghosts can be made 3 hours ahead. Store in an airtight container with lemon juice and refrigerate. Wine, liqueur, and simple syrup can be mixed 1 day ahead. Store in an airtight container and refrigerate. Pour over ice, add fruit, and mix in soda right before serving.)