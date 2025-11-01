Pedal for Change: 12 women’s cyclothon against drug abuse

On November 3, a group of 12 women from Fort Kochi will set out on a journey — a six-day bicycle ride to Thiruvananthapuram — carrying a message against drug abuse. None of them are athletes or professionals; they are homemakers, Anganwadi and ASHA workers, and Kudumbashree members.

Covering over 200 kilometres across five districts, the riders will stop at schools, colleges, and public spaces to hold awareness sessions about the growing danger of substance use, perform street plays, and join in folk music events.

The initiative is organised by Keraleeyam — Global Kerala Initiative NGO, in collaboration with She Cycling and Intus Media, which conceptualised the campaign.

The cyclothon will be inaugurated on November 2, and the ride begins early on November 3 from Fort Kochi, concluding in Thiruvananthapuram on November 8 with a public event at Manaveeyam Veedhi.

M A Seenath, national project coordinator of She Cycling, leads the team. “We are watching our younger generation fall into addiction, not realising how deeply it affects them,” she says. “Most of us in this group are mothers. We felt we could reach these children not through warnings, but with love through stories, songs, and conversations. That is what this ride is about.”

The team includes Ruhi, Sunitha Ghafoor, Laila Nisar, Baby Nas, Zainaba, Mumtaz, Trese, Jessy Johny, Rehana, Shabana, and Shamla.