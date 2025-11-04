Kerala’s mysterious Odiyan legends find global recognition

When Karthik Baiju reached Thenkurissi for his research work, he did not expect it to pull him into another world — a world stitched together by myths, stories, and shadows. Those days in that idyllic village in Palakkad set him on a path that has now taken him all the way to New York.

Karthi had been working as a research investigator for an ICSSR (Indian Council of Social Science Research) project under Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram Samskrithi Bhava. The research, he says, was on traditional art forms funded and was funded by the Union government.

“For the past six months, I was posted in Palakkad, wandering through its villages with my camera. That is how I reached Thenkurissi, a place deeply connected to Odiyan legends. We have all heard tales about the Odiyans, but when I spoke to the people there, I realised the real story was far more complex.”

With his camera in hand and curiosity as his guide, Karthik began documenting the lives and beliefs of the villagers. The result was his Malayalam documentary ‘Thenkurissiyile Raathrikal’ (Nights of Thenkurissi), which was screened at the Egyptian American Film Festival (EAFF) in New York. The festival at the Center for the Arts, Staten Island, is held under the theme Cinema for Humanity and received more than 5,100 submissions from across the world this year.