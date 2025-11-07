Bonacaud finally gets a ‘health check’

Taking note of a TNIE report (‘SOS from the Fringes’, July 26) that exposed the absence of basic healthcare in Bonacaud, MLA G Stephen has sanctioned `55 lakh to establish a health sub-centre in the remote forest-fringe settlement.

The move comes as a long-awaited relief for the 180-odd families living in isolation on the slopes of the Western Ghats, where residents — mostly former tea-estate workers — have struggled for years to reach the nearest government hospital, located over 20km away. The TNIE report had highlighted the hardships residents of the settlement faced to get timely treatment during emergencies, including snakebites and wildlife attacks.

“Healthcare is a basic right, and Bonacaud’s people have been neglected for far too long. I reviewed the situation on ground and sanctioned the funds,” says Stephen.

The MLA assures that the residents of the settlement will get “the services of a doctor at least once a week and during emergencies”.

The estate, established in the 19th century, was once a major tea hub. Production declined in the late 20th century, and the factory was shut down in 2000. A majority of workers who had migrated from Tamil Nadu moved out, but a section of them stayed back in the ‘layams’.

Rajesh G, a young estate resident, had spearheaded a campaign for ensuring basic medical care in the area. “I saw my people struggling to access medical care. There have been times when people had to wait for hours for an emergency vehicle to reach the hospital,” he says.

The panchayat authorities had initially refused to consider our crisis citing land availability issues. I gathered signatures from the people and submitted a memorandum. I am happy that our demand is finally becoming a reality.”

The new facility will be set up in coordination with the health department. “We recently passed a resolution for setting up the health sub-centre,” says Vithura panchayat president Manjusha Anand.

“We will be holding meetings ahead of the local body election notification and taking further decisions so that the new council will be able to implement the project without any delay.”