Why horror is the new favourite

A strange hush falls over the theatre. The restless shuffling stills, the screen sinks into shadow, and the background score tightens into a thin, uneasy pulse as if the room itself is holding its breath. Because everyone knows the next moment will land straight in the gut. Yet the crowd waits, braces, and returns again and again to feel that same jolt. That is the peculiar magic of the horror genre, the ability to freeze a moment before cracking it open.

Across the globe, the genre is riding at an extraordinary high in 2025. While many mainstream categories stagger between OTT drops and uncertain box-office runs, horror has pushed its way upward. At present, horror titles make up nearly one-fifth of the world’s top 20 highest-grossing films. From the Academy-nominated The Substance of last year to Sinners, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and 28 Years Later, this year’s major horror releases have all secured their place in global cinema.When Diés Iraé reached theatres, that global pull was felt in Kerala too.

The same interest showed up in the turnout for films like Lokah (2025) and Bramayugam (2024). TNIE looks into why this trend has taken hold and how exactly it came about.

A 2023 research paper titled ‘Haunting the Psyche of Malayali: The Tradition of Horror in Malayalam Cinema’ traces this fascination back to the very foundation of Malayalam filmmaking, beginning with A Vincent’s Bhargavi Nilayam (1964). The paper argues that Malayalam horror has always drawn its strength from Kerala’s own cultural soil — its folklore, myths, rituals and collective fears, while also shaping those cultural anxieties in return. Co-author Balakrishnan K, professor of English at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, explains the appeal by calling it “a different side of scientific inquiry — the need to find out why something is, what causes it, and why it happens.”