Why horror is the new favourite

A strange hush falls over the theatre. The restless shuffling stills, the screen sinks into shadow, and the background score tightens into a thin, uneasy pulse as if the room itself is holding its breath. Because everyone knows the next moment will land straight in the gut. Yet the crowd waits, braces, and returns again and again to feel that same jolt. That is the peculiar magic of the horror genre, the ability to freeze a moment before cracking it open.
Across the globe, the genre is riding at an extraordinary high in 2025. While many mainstream categories stagger between OTT drops and uncertain box-office runs, horror has pushed its way upward. At present, horror titles make up nearly one-fifth of the world’s top 20 highest-grossing films. From the Academy-nominated The Substance of last year to Sinners, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and 28 Years Later, this year’s major horror releases have all secured their place in global cinema.When Diés Iraé reached theatres, that global pull was felt in Kerala too.
The same interest showed up in the turnout for films like Lokah (2025) and Bramayugam (2024). TNIE looks into why this trend has taken hold and how exactly it came about.
A 2023 research paper titled ‘Haunting the Psyche of Malayali: The Tradition of Horror in Malayalam Cinema’ traces this fascination back to the very foundation of Malayalam filmmaking, beginning with A Vincent’s Bhargavi Nilayam (1964). The paper argues that Malayalam horror has always drawn its strength from Kerala’s own cultural soil — its folklore, myths, rituals and collective fears, while also shaping those cultural anxieties in return. Co-author Balakrishnan K, professor of English at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, explains the appeal by calling it “a different side of scientific inquiry — the need to find out why something is, what causes it, and why it happens.”
And that feeling turns into a collective emotion inside the theatre. This is what attracts Krishna Vijayachandran, actor and co-founder of the Film Society of Trivandrum, to horror films. “I like sitting in a dark theatre with strangers and getting scared — I don’t even know why, but it’s a thrill,” he says.
However, after watching so many, he finds that nothing really scares him anymore. “Things become predictable after a while. What is exciting now is that Malayalam cinema is breaking that old format. You can’t easily tell where the horror element is placed or what’s going to happen next — whether it’s Bramayugam or Dies Irae. There is a lot of experimentation happening within the genre, and it’s great to see,” he says.
For many, this fascination with horror began with books and films like Dracula. According to novelist T D Ramakrishnan, from the time Dracula was written, or even long before that, there has always been a human urge to hear tales of people with supernatural powers. “There are two reasons why people are drawn to it. One is familiarity — when the setting feels close and the characters seem like someone from our own lives, it creates a strong sense of connection.
The other is curiosity — the desire to see unfamiliar places and discover things outside regular experience. Both these impulses have existed in every era,” says the dialogue writer of Bramayugam.
Cinema, he adds, always goes through phases where a particular genre becomes popular for a while. After some time, the audience’s interest shifts to another genre. If you look at the history of world cinema, this gradual shift is very visible. “In the early 21st century, films often featured realistic characters with extraordinary abilities. That was also the period when Malayalam cinema saw several ‘thampuran’ films. After that, films with very realistic narratives, without much drama or fantasy, took over. When audiences watch three films of the same kind in a row, they generally won’t be eager to watch a fourth one that feels identical. What we are seeing now with horror is another such shift. It’s not possible to say whether this phase will continue,” Ramakrishnan adds.
Whether the high and the thrill of the scare moments remain or not, Malayalam films are on an experimental phase, most of them tinged with horror elements. From the time of Lisa, Veendum Lisa, Akashaganga and the psychological horror comedy Manichitrathazhu, which established Nagavalli as an endearing but scary character in the Malayali psyche, horror has always been part of Malayalam cinema. However, from the concept of white sari-clad yakshi, which ruled the old horror genre, vampires and zombies are now entering the arena.
Arun Chandu, director of Gaganachari, is busy with one such project. His upcoming film is a zombie saga, titled Vala.
“For almost five years, audiences were mainly drawn to realistic films. Now there is a shift,” he feels.
People are showing more interest in stories that involve the unusual or the supernatural. “Recently, we are also seeing bigger budgets being allocated for such horror films, which is encouraging because these kind of films need good visual effects and strong production design,” he adds.
As horror films are becoming blockbusters, investments are also coming in, he adds. “Also, at the end of the day, when audiences come looking for entertainment beyond the usual mass-masala films, there are many commercial summer-blockbuster templates out there — sci-fi, adventure, action epics, etc. I personally have a desire to see horror-noir in Malayalam cinema. So, this trend feels good.”
Talking about Vala, his upcoming film set in post-apocalyptic Kerala with a zombie outbreak, he says, “The movie has horror elements and we are planning it mainly as a commercial spectacle, something everyone, including children, can enjoy. We want to avoid unnecessary gore or violence and still make it engaging for a wider audience.” The film is expected to be released next year, he adds.
From Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer to zombie films such as Vala, Jambi, Manjeswaram Mafia, and a few web series in the pipeline, the Malayalam industry seems to be on a spooky trail for the time being.
To the OTT
ZEE5 has announced Inspection Bungalow, billed as the first Malayalam horror-comedy series, headlined by actor-lyricist Shabareesh Varma and scripted by Suneesh Varanad. The trailer was unveiled on Tuesday, and the series is set to premiere on November 14. “When it comes to English movies, we are used to visuals that completely sweep us off our feet, be it the Marvel films or the Jurassic Park series. These are films that never feel satisfying on a regular TV or OTT platform; they are meant for the big screen. They were created by trying to give viewers something beyond the ordinary, a kind of visual magic that pulls people into theatres,” says Saiju. In his web series, he is attempting to bring the mood of horror layered with sarcasm and humour. The seven-episode mini-series is made on a limited budget, yet the story has enough strength and freshness to reach people, he believes. That shift, he adds, has now begun in Malayalam cinema too. And horror is the genre with the most potential for it, he feels. “Entertainment works only when it can tap into an emotion. Fear is perfect. Technically as well, the genre can now offer a very rich and distinctive experience,” he adds.
Why people seek out horror
The findings and discussions in the paper ‘(Why) Do You Like Scary Movies? A Review of the Empirical Research on Psychological Responses to Horror Films’ by G Neil Martin (2019) lists a few reasons:
Low empathy, higher enjoyment
Individuals with lower empathy and lower fear-sensitivity tend to report more enjoyment and a stronger desire to watch horror films.
Sensation seeking
A positive (though not always consistent) link exists between high sensation seeking personalities and a preference for horror films. Those who like novel, intense, risky experiences often gravitate toward horror for that adrenaline rush.
Fear evolves with age
Younger children tend to fear symbolic or abstract stimuli (shadows, monsters), while older children and adolescents fear more concrete, realistic threats.
Safe environ + threat = pleasure
Horror films allow audiences to experience fear and suspense in a safe, controlled environment. When the threat resolves, relief sets in, and that relief can feel pleasurable, making horror a unique mix of threat and enjoyment.
Horror and stress
The study also highlights that people who regularly watch horror often report less disturbance when faced with real stress or anxiety.
What is horror?
Horror comes from the Latin word horrere, which means tremble or shudder. The Greek term phryke also shares a similar meaning, a kind of physical reaction we have when we tremble or our skin prickles. In Sophocles’ Oedipus Rex, the chorus uses this word to describe the chill they feel after witnessing Oedipus blind himself.