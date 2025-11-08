Cool it with cucumber

They say someone calm under pressure is ‘as cool as a cucumber’, the phrase hinting at the fruit’s refreshing crunch. Turns out, the cucumber itself has a pretty cool history. Stretching back more than 3,000 years, beginning in the foothills of the Himalayas and spreading along the world’s earliest trade routes, this fruit and its family members are found across the world today, in one form or another.
Evidence suggests that the vines of the plant first crept in South Asia, with early domestication associated with regions in modern-day India and Nepal. From here, the plant found its way to Persia, West Asia, and the Mediterranean through traders, moving further along the Silk Road into Russia. Centuries later, it entered the Americas through European settlers.
The cucumber never needed an ‘introduction’ in India; a few varieties that did arrive through trade were hybrid versions of the existing local varieties. In Kerala, the humid climate and fertile soil quickly became home to some of the most distinctive types, like the thick-skinned yellow cucumber — vellari.
Kerala’s relationship with this crunchy delight is not limited to the vellari; many regional staples, such as ash gourd (kumbalanga), pumpkin (mathanga), snake gourd (padavalanga), and ridge gourd (peechinga) belong to the same family – the Cucurbitaceae. Together, these vegetables form the backbone of countless dishes quintessential to Kerala cuisine.
The cool cucumber is also quite versatile. It appears in classics such as pachadi, moru curry, and theeyal, often providing a refreshing contrast to spicier accompaniments.
Simple raw slices sprinkled with salt and chilli powder are always a favourite during summer. Meanwhile, the younger generations are experimenting with cucumbers in salads, infused waters, and cold soups, reflecting shifting food habits.
Today, the cucumber continues to be cultivated widely in Kerala’s kitchen gardens and farms, even as hybrid table varieties from other parts of India dominate supermarket shelves.
Yet the local varieties with their subtle sweetness and distinctive aroma hold their place in cultural and culinary pride.
Nutrient snapshot
Cucumbers are made up of 95–96% water, making them one of the most hydrating vegetables. According to studies, 100g of raw, unpeeled cucumber contains the following nutrients:
Calories: 16 mg
Protein: 0.62 g
Fat: 0.18 g
Carbohydrate: 2.95 g
Calcium: 16 g
Iron: less than 0.25 mg
Magnesium: 10.1 mg
Phosphorus: 23 mg
Potassium: 170 mg
Sodium: 2 mg
Vitamin K: 24 mcg
Fruit or vegetable?
Cucumbers are classified as fruits botanically, since they grow from flowers and contain seeds. However, their versatility has earned them a valued spot in the kitchen.
Cucumber Gazpacho
Ingredients
Cucumber peeled: 250g
Avocado: 50g
yellow tomatoes: 6
Picked cucumbers: 8
Pickle brine: 2 tbsp
Pickled baby
onions: 8
Olive oil: 50ml + 1 tbsp
Large handful of basil
Jalapeño (deseeded): Half seeds removed
Garlic clove peeled: 1
Pinch of sugar
Method
Blend the cucumber, avocado, tomatoes, whole cornichons and juice, whole onions, 1 tbsp of olive oil, half of the basil, the jalapeño, garlic and sugar until smooth. Add up to 2 tbsp of water if too thick. Add salt, then pour into a jug and transfer to a fridge to completely chill. Blitz the remaining basil and oil until smooth. Transfer to a small pan and gently simmer for 2-3 minutes, stirring often. Double strain into a small bowl and leave to cool completely. When serving, divide the gazpacho between two small bowls. Drizzle over the basil oil and garnish.
Tabbouleh Salad
Ingredients
Medium-grind bulgur wheat: 3/4 cup
Boiling water: 3/4 cup
Parsley: 4 cups (finely chopped)
Mint: 1/2 cup (finely chopped)
Green onions: 4 (finely chopped)
Tomato: 1 (finely chopped, without seeds)
Cucumber: 1/2 (finely chopped, without seeds)
Fresh lemon juice: 1/4 cup
Olive oil: 2 tbsp
Garlic: 1 clove (grated)
Ground cumin: 1/2 tsp
Salt: 3/4 tsp
Black pepper: 1/4 tsp
Method
To a medium bowl, add the bulgur wheat and the boiling water. Cover and let stand for 1 hour. Fluff it with a fork. In a large bowl, combine the parsley, mint, green onion, tomato, cucumber, and bulgur. In a jar, combine the lemon juice, oil, garlic, cumin, salt, and pepper. Shake the jar to combine everything. Pour the dressing over the bulgur mixture, and toss gently. Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Cucumber Kimchi
Ingredients
Cucumbers: 6
Salt: 1 tbsp
Sugar: 3 tsp
Scallions: 2 medium
1/2 Medium yellow onion: Half
Garlic cloves: 3
Coarsely ground gochugaru (Korean red pepper flakes): 2 tbsp
Fish sauce: 1tbsp
Soy sauce: 1 tbsp
Rice vinegar: 2 tbsp
Ground ginger:1/2 tsp
Toasted sesame seeds, for garnish
Method
Cut the cucumbers in half lengthwise. Discard the seeds or watery middle. Place the cucumbers in a colander set over a bowl or sink. Sprinkle the cucumbers with salt and sugar. Massage the salt and sugar into the cucumbers, making sure each piece is evenly coated. Let it sit for about 30 minutes. Finely chop the callions and thinly slice the onion. Mince the garlic cloves. Add 1 teaspoon, 2 tablespoons coarsely ground gochugaru, 1 tablespoon fish sauce, 1 tablespoon soy sauce or tamari, 2 teaspoons rice vinegar, and 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger in a medium bowl. Whisk until the sugar is dissolved. When the cucumbers are ready, rinse them under the cold water. Pat dry with paper towels. Add the cucumbers, scallions, onion, and garlic to the gochugaru mixture. Mix with your hands until the sauce evenly coats the cucumbers. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds.
Cucumber and Coconut Cold Soup
Ingredients
Cucumber, peeled and chopped: 2 cups
Tender coconut water: 1 cup
Curd (yoghurt): ½ cup
Mint leaves: 10
Green chilli: 1 (optional)
Salt: to taste
Coconut oil: 1 tsp (optional)
Method
Blend cucumber, tender coconut water, curd, mint, green chilli, and salt until smooth. Chill for at least 1 hour. Stir before serving and finish with a drizzle of coconut oil. Serve cold as a refreshing starter.