Cool it with cucumber

They say someone calm under pressure is ‘as cool as a cucumber’, the phrase hinting at the fruit’s refreshing crunch. Turns out, the cucumber itself has a pretty cool history. Stretching back more than 3,000 years, beginning in the foothills of the Himalayas and spreading along the world’s earliest trade routes, this fruit and its family members are found across the world today, in one form or another.

Evidence suggests that the vines of the plant first crept in South Asia, with early domestication associated with regions in modern-day India and Nepal. From here, the plant found its way to Persia, West Asia, and the Mediterranean through traders, moving further along the Silk Road into Russia. Centuries later, it entered the Americas through European settlers.

The cucumber never needed an ‘introduction’ in India; a few varieties that did arrive through trade were hybrid versions of the existing local varieties. In Kerala, the humid climate and fertile soil quickly became home to some of the most distinctive types, like the thick-skinned yellow cucumber — vellari.

Kerala’s relationship with this crunchy delight is not limited to the vellari; many regional staples, such as ash gourd (kumbalanga), pumpkin (mathanga), snake gourd (padavalanga), and ridge gourd (peechinga) belong to the same family – the Cucurbitaceae. Together, these vegetables form the backbone of countless dishes quintessential to Kerala cuisine.

The cool cucumber is also quite versatile. It appears in classics such as pachadi, moru curry, and theeyal, often providing a refreshing contrast to spicier accompaniments.

Simple raw slices sprinkled with salt and chilli powder are always a favourite during summer. Meanwhile, the younger generations are experimenting with cucumbers in salads, infused waters, and cold soups, reflecting shifting food habits.

Today, the cucumber continues to be cultivated widely in Kerala’s kitchen gardens and farms, even as hybrid table varieties from other parts of India dominate supermarket shelves.

Yet the local varieties with their subtle sweetness and distinctive aroma hold their place in cultural and culinary pride.