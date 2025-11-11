Kerala’s Shanka Tribe drops new EP ‘Umoja’

Born from the vibrant heartlands of northern Kerala, the Shanka Tribe has carved a unique niche in the Indian independent music scene. Their journey began in Kozhikode, where Munna P M and Joel Jackson, then college students and friendly drum battle rivals, found themselves wanting something beyond commercial gigs. With Libin Noby joining in, the seeds of what would then become Shanka Tribe were sown.

Over the years, Ashwin Lal, Sreeraj K, and, most recently, Hari Krishnan completed the circle, evolving the band into a five-piece ensemble that channels a shared philosophy — rhythm can connect what words often can’t.

The ‘tribe’ opens every performance with the blowing of the Shanku, a conch shell that signifies purification and awakening. For the band, it’s both a symbol and a ritual that invites the audience to a journey of connection and inner elevation.

Their latest EP, Umoja, which is Swahili for unity, brings together the beats of African Djembes, the meditative hum of Australian Didgeridoos, the melodies of West Asian Oud, and India’s very own Morchang.

Released as a single, a continuous 20-minute piece, it features their first Malayalam collaboration with vocalist Neha S Nair. As Umoja marks a new chapter in their 12-year journey, Shanka Tribe speaks to TNIE about their roots, their evolving sound, and how they translate complex ideas through instrumental storytelling.

Your music has evolved over the span of twelve years. What is your musical inspiration, especially when working in a niche genre?

Our inspiration always comes from life — the people we meet, the places we travel to, the stillness we find between moments. We never plan our sound. We just follow what feels honest at that time. As long as we stay curious, the music keeps evolving on its own. For us, sound is a living thing; it grows when you listen deeply.

You always work with several tribal instruments. How do you incorporate them with conventional elements like guitar and keyboard?

Every instrument we play has a personality. The Didgeridoo has a deep, earthy breath; the Handpan brings warmth; the Oud carries old-world stories. We spend time understanding how they respond to each other. There’s no formula; it’s about balance. We don’t want them to compete, but converse. When a tribal drum sits beside a synth, both should feel at home.