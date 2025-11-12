Catching up with Kaantha trend

Social media feeds shift in ways no algorithm can predict. One moment, timelines are flooded with Gemini’s ‘Nano Banana’ edits. The next, a random Husky is shaking up timelines with its moves to Ichu Ichu from the 2011 Tamil film Vedi.

And now, another video has grabbed that spotlight: Mumbai-based Malayali dancer Noel Alexander’s choreography of Masala Coffee band’s Kaantha track.

For years, Kaantha has been the unofficial soundtrack of Onam gatherings, family functions, parties, and get-togethers where a quiet current of nostalgia threads through the room. Some term it one of the ‘OG party songs’ of Malayalis.

With this new reel trend exploding online, that familiar Pooram vibe is travelling far beyond Kerala, pulling in viewers from across India and outside the country too.

Here, TNIE returns to the song — tracing its starting point, its rise in the present moment, the linguistic choices that set its tone, the cultural aspects, the arguments that still surface around it, and Noel’s take on the choreography.



Origin and popularity

Kaantha Njanum Varam is a song centred on the festival of Thrissur Pooram. It gained wider popularity across Kerala after the band Masala Coffee gave it a contemporary voice a few years ago.

Earlier, in 2004, the song appeared in the film Mambazhakkalam, sung by M G Sreekumar with music by M Jayachandran. But its origins, which predate that, remain unclear.

“I have searched for its origin a lot, but unfortunately we don’t have any details about who first sang it, who wrote it, or how it all began,” says Suraja E M, assistant professor, Department of Malayalam, NSS College, Ottapalam.

“The song might have been passed down through generations. But it is not an ancient song… more of a modern folk song. It gained wider attention as Thrissur Pooram became a global event of sorts.”

Kerala Folklore Academy chairman O S Unnikrishnan agrees. “The language used in the song is comparatively new, so it’s unlikely to be very old. But its origin remains unknown,” he says.

“One thing is clear: the song does not belong to traditional folk forms. But because its origins are untraceable, people tend to label it as ‘folk’.”