A robbery, a chase and two prison buddies

On Friday morning (November 7), residents of Old Desam Road in Thottakkattukara, Aluva, woke up to the news of a daring theft, where gold ornaments worth `5.75 lakh had disappeared from a house overnight.

The incident took place in the same locality where Ernakulam Rural Police Chief M Hemalatha resides. Learning about the theft on her way to the office, she advised the house owner, Syed (name changed), to file a formal complaint and directed Aluva DySP T R Rajesh and station house officer G P Manu Raj to initiate investigation.

The probe led to a dramatic three-day chase that ended with the arrest of two accused — Kudikal Shajahan (59) of Taliparamba, Kannur, and Kumbissery Asad (39) of Kuttamassery, Aluva — from within Kochi city limits.

“Though it appeared to be a routine theft case, we began our investigation even before receiving the formal complaint,” says a top source with Ernakulam rural police.

“A probe was carried out by examining CCTV footage from nearby areas, verifying individuals on the rowdy history sheeter (RHS) list, and analysing call detail records (CDR). These, combined with rigorous operation, led to the arrest of the notorious burglar Shajahan and his accomplice Asad,” the officer adds.

Shajahan and Asad first met while serving time at the Muttom jail in Idukki. Shajahan was imprisoned for multiple thefts, and Asad was under charges related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The duo maintained contact after their release, communicating over phones and meeting frequently to plan a series of burglaries.

K Nandakumar, sub-inspector at Aluva police station and a member of the probe team, says Shajahan had attempted several house break-ins across various regions, including Thrissur, Kottayam, Ettumanoor, and Koothattukulam. “In Koothattukulam alone, he made nearly 10 to 14 burglary attempts, most of which were unsuccessful,” he explains.

In the Thottakkattukara incident, the accused gained entry by reaching through a window to unlock the front door before stealing the gold ornaments.