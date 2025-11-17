‘Our Path to God Is Through Music,’ Say RaGa Sisters

How much has being siblings influenced this?

Gayatri: I feel very blessed, because she (Ranjani), being the elder one, gives in a lot, and I have enjoyed that care and motherliness. And whenever I need a push or encouragement, she is ready with that ‘aaha’.

Ranjani (intervening): No, no… the ‘aaha’ is not because she is my sister or because she needs encouragement. It is an exhilaration that comes naturally. Her music creates that environment.

Gayatri: But her presence is my motivation, on stage and off it. That said, we are separable too.

Ranjani: We have our families, our individual mindspaces, and then this world we share through music, which flows beautifully. That explains RaGa.

You grew up in Mumbai, started off as violinists, and then took up vocals. How was the transition? What made you choose music as a career in the ’90s?

Ranjani: Our family initially thought music was more of a passion. We did academically well too. Our grandmother had bank jobs in mind for us. She felt it would be ideal — we could work till 3pm, return home to take care of the family, go for a kacheri by 6pm, and even get a pension (laughs).

We began performing by the time I was 13 and Gayatri was 10. So before we realised it, we were performers, first accompanying veterans on violin and later, on our guru’s suggestion, as vocalists.

Gayatri: As for whether music can be seen more as a career now, well… it is a mixed bag. Any path towards excellence is a hard one. Excellence is in your hands. Success is often a byproduct.

We were groomed to develop a firm grip on our art. Our father insisted on complete dedication to the fundamentals in the initial years, which would later set the tone for improvisation. And in the Mumbai of the 1990s, only the best musicians from south India performed — such as Mandolin Srinivas, K S Gopalakrishnan, and Neyyattinkara Vasudevan sir. So we could never allow ourselves to remain at amateur standards.

Carnatic music seems to be gaining more popularity among today’s youth, with creative independence bridging genres. How do you view this?

Ranjani: It is a wonderful aspiration to bridge musical gaps. Carnatic music is about an equanimous space deep within, where the ‘I’ factor remains subdued. Creative substreams can converge, and open new learning paths. Many changes have come into the Carnatic realm. The kacheri format, credited to Ariyakudi Ramanuja Iyengar, was once new. But openness to change enabled improvisations. Change is good. We must remain humble enough to accept that it is change that chooses us to make something happen.

You opposed the controversy that erupted over the Music Academy award. How do you respond to accusations of exclusivity?

Gayatri: Every generation has its share of showmen and greats. As for the accessibility of Carnatic music, nobody has erected, or is erecting, any walls. Look at the doyens, they come from such diverse backgrounds. Carnatic music has always been inclusive. And how can the accusation of exclusivity be foisted on any community? It is true that certain communities stepped forward to conserve traditional art forms when they faced cultural challenges. Classical arts demand effort. To accuse the system of lacking public involvement is a misrepresentation, and such accusations help no one.