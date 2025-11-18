Women stepping out Solo in Kerala

In Kerala’s many urban hangout spots, something subtle yet meaningful is taking shape. Increasingly, women across age groups are choosing to spend time by themselves, taking themselves out for coffee, unhurried walks, art gallery visits, late-night dinners, or long hours browsing through bookstores.

What once felt unconventional or even socially questionable is gradually becoming a personal act of empowerment, emotional grounding, and self-renewal.

This relatively new phenomenon is called many names — solo dating to masterdating. Across the world, social media is replete with reels of women enjoying outings by themselves, a museum date, a walk through art galleries, trips to many heritage destinations, all spending time with the self.

For women, the solo date is not merely a trend but rather a meaningful cultural practice. Kanchana Krishnan, a film student, agrees. The idea first came to her through a YouTube video. She grew up watching influencers and travel vloggers romanticise the experience of taking themselves out on solo trips and dates.

“I think I subconsciously absorbed it,” she says. “It made everyday life feel more romantic.”