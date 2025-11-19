A chat on nuclear holocaust, tobacco monster and the DNA

When I met Prof. James Watson in 1999, our conversation centred on scientific advancements and law. I opined that while science and technology had made major strides, they were not without negative impact. I meant the threat of a nuclear holocaust, with its potential to wipe out the whole of humanity.
I also told him that, in a nuclear war, there would be neither victor nor vanquished. Victory would be as devastating as defeat, and all would be cremated alike.
Yet, there is one positive aspect: because of its deterrent effect and the power of total annihilation, no nation is likely to venture into such a catastrophe, which would spell the doom of humankind.
Perhaps some leaders of superpowers may be exceptions, those who care little for what happens to others.
Thereafter, tobacco became the focus of our dialogue, the scientist hearing for the first time my view that tobacco was the greatest monster devouring active and passive smokers — not tsunami, AIDS, or even nuclear weapons, thus partially contradicting my initial statement.
Prof. Watson then asked me why I said so, to which I replied that a tsunami strikes only once in a blue moon, leaving a trail of destruction of life and property. The number of people killed by AIDS was far lower compared to deaths caused by tobacco, and the possibility of a nuclear holocaust was too remote.
Speaking about the dangers inflicted by tobacco, he said tobacco smoke could reduce the effectiveness of the DNA repair mechanism, making it harder for cells to repair damage and increasing the likelihood of permanent genetic errors.
He explained that smoking could cause genetic alterations or changes linked to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. The Nobel laureate added that chemicals such as aldehydes present in tobacco smoke could alter DNA structure, and that some of these changes can persist for decades, even after a person stops smoking.
He said tobacco-smoke-induced damage can lead to mutations in important genes such as the tumour suppressor gene P53. In his view, these DNA changes could persist for decades even after smoking cessation.
Recalling this interaction, I pay my tributes to a genius who never followed where the path may lead, but instead went where there was no path and cut a trail.
