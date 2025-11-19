A chat on nuclear holocaust, tobacco monster and the DNA

When I met Prof. James Watson in 1999, our conversation centred on scientific advancements and law. I opined that while science and technology had made major strides, they were not without negative impact. I meant the threat of a nuclear holocaust, with its potential to wipe out the whole of humanity.

I also told him that, in a nuclear war, there would be neither victor nor vanquished. Victory would be as devastating as defeat, and all would be cremated alike.

Yet, there is one positive aspect: because of its deterrent effect and the power of total annihilation, no nation is likely to venture into such a catastrophe, which would spell the doom of humankind.

Perhaps some leaders of superpowers may be exceptions, those who care little for what happens to others.