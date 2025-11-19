‘Dayumm is about confronting fears, pushing ahead’ says rapper MC Couper

Known as one of the ‘OG rappers’ in Kerala, Shambhu Ajith aka MC Couper belongs to the early wave of Malayalam artists who experimented with the form before it gained wider visibility.

Over the years, he has developed a distinct approach to Malayalam rap, beginning with his first release ‘Nerchappattu’ in 2019. He has written and performed for films such as ‘Aavesham’, ‘Romancham’, ‘Purusha Pretham’, ‘Nadikar’ and ‘Naradan’, with tracks like ‘Mathapithakkale’ and ‘Thalatherichavar’ standing out in recent soundtracks.

Collaborations like ‘Ayyayyo’ — created along with Hanumankind, Thirumali, and Parimal Shais — took him to a wider set of listeners.

Here, in a chat with TNIE, he discusses his journey, his latest track ‘Dayumm’, the recent controversy over one of his live performances, and his thoughts on expression, community, and the evolving hip-hop culture in Kerala. Excerpts

How did you first get introduced to hip-hop?

I got into rap when I was about 12. My brother played Eminem’s ‘The Way I Am’ at home, and it immediately caught my ear. I always liked reading poems. I was more drawn to languages than anything else at school. When I listened to rap, I realised how intricate it was, all the elements of poetry — the rhyme patterns, alliteration, and wordplay — delivered with a raw, contemporary style. That made me want to try it. I also had a blog in school, writing random thoughts, and turned into verses.

After college, unsure of what to do, I moved to Bengaluru and worked as a sports journalist. But after two years I realised it was not my passion. Music had always been a part of my life, but I didn’t have the courage to take it up seriously. When I finally quit my job and returned home, nothing else worked out. That pushed me to pursue what I really wanted. Things slowly started falling into place.



Malayalam rap wasn’t as big as today when you started. How did you end up moving into it?

Writing was the one habit I consistently followed. But for years, I wrote only in English. I never released anything because I didn’t feel confident enough. One day, as I was freestyling while listening to music in the car, a Malayalam line came out unexpectedly. I tried building on it, and that’s when I realised rap wasn’t restricted by language. The first verse I completed in Malayalam felt strong enough to share. That motivated me to work on my debut track. It took almost two years to figure things out.

What does rap mean to you?

Rap is self-expression, how one views the world. It doesn’t matter where you come from or what training you have — if you have something to say, you can say it through rhythm and poetry.