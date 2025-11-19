The boy of wilder things

Ishan Shanavas does not have any promises to keep, but he surely has miles to go. So he manages his time between standing and staring at those lovely, dark and deep woods, even as he traverses swathes of the country to tell people what it means, and what it takes, to care for nature.

The enchanted stares at ecosystems, and at the life within them, began long ago, when he was just a little older than a toddler. From the balcony of his home, butterflies would fly in, and he would watch them with unabated attention.

Then came the countless books and the wildlife visuals on television. Nat Geo films, rather than cartoons, were his childhood favourites.

A turning point was the moment when he encountered a tiger. “I was 14, and we were travelling to Kozhikode through Bandipur sanctuary. The big cat walked on to the road and looked at me,” recalls the 22-year-old Malayali based in Bengaluru.

“It felt like I was being told something. Something changed in me that day; a lot of clarity came into me about what I should do. I found my interest turning into a passion, a calling.”

His school years at Rishi Valley in Madanapalle also played a part in his grooming as an environmentalist, with a clear motive to nurture a generation that cares for ecology. “My school was quite close to the forest area, a haven of such lovely beauties,” says Ishan, whose recent book, The Light of Wilder Things, has been garnering positive reviews.