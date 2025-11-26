Little chess princess ‘attacks’ again, conquers new forts

Kerala’s rising chess prodigy, Divi Bijesh, has added yet another major title to her growing list of international achievements by winning the Under-10 Girls’ Rapid event at the ongoing Asian Youth Chess Championship in Thailand.

The 10-year-old from Thiruvananthapuram scored six points out of seven rounds to clinch the title, reaffirming her dominance on the international stage and continuing a winning streak that has positioned her among the brightest emerging talents in world chess.

This latest achievement comes just days after her triumph at the Commonwealth Chess Championship 2025 in Malaysia, where she competed in the Under-12 Girls category. Despite playing above her age group, Divi rose to the challenge and emerged champion.

“She had taken part in the Commonwealth event just a week earlier and then immediately moved into the Asian Youth Championship circuit,” says her father, Bijesh S, speaking from Thailand. “Playing in a higher age group never affected her confidence. The Asian Youth Championship has three formats — Rapid, Standard and Blitz — and she won the Rapid title. The other two events are still going on, and now our focus is on finishing the remaining rounds with the same determination.”

The year has become a landmark phase in her young career. Divi has already collected multiple global distinctions across major tournaments. She became the Under-10 Girls World Cup Champion, the first Indian girl in this age group to hold the title. She then added the World Cadet Rapid Championship, and finished runner-up in both the World Cadet Blitz Championship and the World Schools Chess Championship.