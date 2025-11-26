The silent war in Kerala’s digital spaces

One in three women has been subjected to some form of physical or sexual violence at least once in their lives, according to the UN. It is this shameful global malady that the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, observed every November 25 since 2000, seeks to highlight and address.

This year’s theme drives home a timely message: ‘Digital violence is real violence’. “Violence against women on online platforms is, today, a serious and rapidly growing threat,” the UN warns.

“Online and digital spaces should empower women and girls. Yet every day, for millions of women and girls, the digital world has become a minefield of harassment, abuse, and control.”

And now, violence in digital spaces is entering an alarming phase with the advent of AI. Calling the trend a “global human rights emergency”, the UN notes: “It is a form of violence on the rise due to weak technological regulation, a lack of legal recognition of this type of aggression in some countries, the impunity of digital platforms, new and fast-evolving forms of abuse using AI, movements opposing gender equality, the anonymity of perpetrators, and the limited support for digital victims.”

Kerala is not immune to this pandemic. “Digital space is an extension of our physical world,” says illustrator Archana Ravi, who has been facing cyber-attacks for a long while.

Attacks, she adds, are of several kinds: there are comments, direct messages, photos being misused and threats of violence. “Each comes with a different set of baggage. Even a comment under somebody else’s post invites attacks,” she says.

“The perpetrators swarm like hornets, with disparaging and threatening comments. They are supported by their ilk, making you feel like your voice is weak. Over time, you feel a sense of powerlessness.”