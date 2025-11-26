Tourism rebounds in Fort Kochi, yet basic amenities remain a major concern

With a lineup that includes an internationally-acclaimed arts festival, a carnival that romps home arts, music and more, and, of course, Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations, December is one of the most festive months in Kochi’s calendar.

For many, how this month fares defines the trajectory for the upcoming year. And nowhere is that impact more profound than in the twin towns of Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, which rely heavily on tourism.

While it’s true that tensions in the Red Sea have put a dent in the number of cruise vessels calling at Kochi, thereby limiting the number of foreign tourists to the region, an alchemic combination of various other factors has contributed to making this season one of the most promising in recent years.

“Things are definitely looking up,” says David Lawrence, one of the proprietors of Delight Homestay, which sits in the heart of Fort Kochi’s heritage zone, overlooking the historic Parade Ground.

This 1994-opened homestay – arguably the first such establishment in the state – is a barometer to gauge the strength of the tourism season. And David is positive about his forecast. “This is one of the best seasons we will have,” he adds.

On a rain-soaked morning, TNIE hopped on a boat to Fort Kochi and Mattancherry to see first-hand what’s aiding this resurgence in the twin towns. It’s obvious as soon as you get off the ferry. “The Biennale is here,” says Shanu as he juggles multiple orders for chai.

His humble teashop near Vasco Square is where the town congregates to exchange daily news and gossip. Among the lot that morning were also a band of tourists who had arrived from Europe. “They have come for the Kochi-Muziris Biennale,” Shanu adds.

Sivadathan M P, one of the office-bearers of the Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society (HATS), terms the Biennale “a big catalyst”. “It attracts art aficionados from across the country and beyond. However, you can’t call it the main draw.”

He is right. Before the inception of the Biennale in 2012, what lured tourists here were history and heritage.

“These continue to bring tourists to this day, and many who come have made a tradition of it — they arrive every year. For them, the Biennale is just a bonus,” adds Sivadathan, who, for years, has been urging for the proper maintenance of the twin towns’ built legacy.

Sajith Saj, who runs Saj Homestay, agrees. According to him, there are many who only learn of the Biennale after coming here. “But yes, the art festival has definitely brought a sizable number of tourists to Fort Kochi – both foreign and domestic,” he adds.