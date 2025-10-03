When a caged bird sings

Gandhiji wrote to the children of his ashram, “Little birds, ordinary birds, cannot fly without wings. With wings, of course, all can fly… See, I have no wings. Yet I come flying to you every day in thoughts”.

True freedom, which the Mahatma recognised and what Tagore celebrated in his poem, is the freedom of thought. Thoughts which are like rivers will instil hope and nurture constructive transformation.

Poet, writer, professor and civil rights activist, Maya Angelou, in her poem titled ‘Caged Bird’, says that a free bird “dares to claim the sky”. Only thoughts which can transcend bars of rage and fear will soar high.

A free bird leaps

on the back of the wind

and floats downstream

till the current ends

and dips his wing

in the orange sun rays

and dares to claim the sky.

He owns the breeze, ‘the sighing trees’ and ‘fat worms’, and he names the sky his own. But a caged bird, the poet continues, cannot see beyond his ‘bars of rage’. His wings are clipped, and his feet are tied. Hence,

he sings with a fearful trill

of things unknown