When age is not just a number

On October 1, yet another International Day of Older Persons passed by almost unnoticed. Probably drowned in the festive din. In many ways, this reflects how the elderly are often sidelined as the younger generation races ahead.
The concern is especially pressing in Kerala, which has the highest proportion of senior citizens in India. In 2021, people aged 60 and above made up 16.5 per cent of the state’s population. Add to that migration of younger generations and nuclear families becoming the norm.
“Kerala’s population pyramid is changing, it is becoming cylindrical, moving towards an inverted pyramid. The younger population at the base is shrinking while the older population is increasing,” explains Jyoti S Nair, head of the Department of Sociology, Government KNM Arts and Science College, Kanjiramkulam.
Holistic well-being of older persons clearly deserves urgent attention, and how society can respond is a matter to be pondered over. This also brings into focus the relevance of initiatives such as the upcoming Active Ageing Week (October 6 to 12).
“A growing number of older adults face loneliness, social isolation, and mental-health challenges. Moreover, when adult children migrate, whether internally or abroad, it disrupts traditional caregiving patterns and leaves older parents emotionally and practically vulnerable, says psychiatrist Dr Aswin Krishnan Ajit.
“It must be noted that loneliness and social isolation are strong, modifiable risk factors for depression, anxiety, poor physical health, and even increased mortality.”
Dr Aswin adds that while remittances may ease financial hardship, they cannot replace emotional presence or practical support. “Even small, regular acts like a weekly phone call, a neighbour bringing a meal, or membership in a local club can make a big difference,” he says. “Creating layered support systems involving family, neighbours, primary healthcare, and community groups is the most effective way to reduce psychological harm when children live far away.”
Senior psychiatrist Dr C J John, a former member of the State Mental Health Authority, stresses the importance of changing mindsets about ageing. “In Kerala, we often view the elderly as dependent. In the West, older people are more self-reliant. Here, thanks to cultural conditioning, elders believe they need to be taken care of even if they can manage by themselves. Otherwise, we risk ‘socially determined depression’,” he says.
He calls this a “hidden dependence trap”. “We hear many complaining that their children — for whom they devoted their entire life — are not caring enough or not available when needed,” he notes.
Dr John believes it’s high time society collectively encouraged “elders of the new world” to develop a mindset that shifts them from dependence to autonomy as long as mobility permits. “Ageing naturally brings cognitive and physical changes, but older adults must remain active, pursuing hobbies, reading, or community involvement to ward off depression,” he adds.
Dr John also highlights the role of social connections. “Many older adults cut themselves off from friends, community and even family. Technology allows them to stay connected today. These connections are vital for mental health,” he says.
“At the same time, some elders resist relinquishing authority, particularly over finances, which can create friction with children. Sharing responsibility constructively and embracing participatory decision-making allows the next generation to benefit from elders’ wisdom while preserving harmony.”
Jyoti, too, emphasises that approach should not be about ‘uplifting’ the elderly. “We should rather create more inclusive, accessible spaces for them. Cultural forums and community spaces must be strengthened so that ageing individuals have ways to engage meaningfully,” she says.
And on dependency, she points out, the subject has a gendered dimension. “The care burden mostly falls on women. This increases frustration, sometimes leading to domestic tensions,” she notes.
“When we address issues of ageing, we must also consider middle-aged caregivers, who require policy support and social mechanisms.”
Older women, she adds, face unique challenges. “Previously, many found emotional fulfilment in caring for grandchildren. Now that’s changing,” Jyoti points out. “While physical health may be managed through medication, they often feel insecure and lack positive engagement, which erodes their aspirations and sense of hope.”
Experts across spheres agree that supporting the state’s elderly requires approaches that go beyond healthcare or financial aid. Nurturing emotional and social well-being are equally vital. Encouraging positivity in everyday life will allow older adults to maintain stability and a sense of purpose.
****
Red Flags
Persistent low mood, hopelessness, loss of interest in activities.
Changes in sleep or appetite, weight loss.
Increased alcohol use, neglecting medication or self-care.
Social withdrawal
Recurrent thoughts about death or suicide (seek immediate help).
If several are present, a psychiatric assessment is warranted.
Practical and
evidence-based tips
Keep a simple daily routine. Wake, eat, move, social time, hobbies — routines reduce rumination and give purpose.
Stay physically active. Even 20–30 minutes of walking, simple yoga or chair exercises improves mood and sleep.
Maintain social contact deliberately. Schedule regular phone or video calls with children and friends; use WhatsApp/voice notes if video is hard. Short daily check-ins are better than rare long calls.
Join local groups. Senior clubs, spiritual groups, hobby circles, or community health-centre activities reduce isolation and build new supports. (Many NGOs and local clubs run senior meetups.)
Meaningful activities: Volunteering, teaching neighbours, gardening, small crafts or memoir writing restore role and purpose.
Manage physical health proactively. Keep medicines organised, ask a neighbour or community health worker to accompany the clinic if needed. Good control of chronic
illness reduces psychological strain.
****
For families
Consistent communication schedule: Agree on regular call times; unexpected long gaps are more harmful than short, predictable absences.
Practical backups: Arrange a local trusted contact (relative, neighbour, caregiver) for errands and medical visits; keep emergency contact lists visible at home.
Use technology smartly: Set up simple devices (large-button phones, WhatsApp groups with neighbours) so parents can reach you quickly.
Plan visits around health needs. When possible, combine visits with medical appointments.
Financial arrangements with safeguards.
****
Loved ones, note
Creating a supportive home for the elderly
Spend time talking, sharing meals, or doing activities together to prevent loneliness.
Motivate them to stay active through light exercise, walks, or meditation.
Encourage reading, puzzles, music, or creative hobbies to keep the mind stimulated.
Listen patiently, show empathy, and provide reassurance when they feel anxious or stressed.
Include them in family discussions and daily choices to maintain their sense of control.
Make the home environment accessible, remove hazards, and assist with medications or mobility as needed.
-Dr Aswin Krishnan Ajit