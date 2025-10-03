When age is not just a number

On October 1, yet another International Day of Older Persons passed by almost unnoticed. Probably drowned in the festive din. In many ways, this reflects how the elderly are often sidelined as the younger generation races ahead.

The concern is especially pressing in Kerala, which has the highest proportion of senior citizens in India. In 2021, people aged 60 and above made up 16.5 per cent of the state’s population. Add to that migration of younger generations and nuclear families becoming the norm.

“Kerala’s population pyramid is changing, it is becoming cylindrical, moving towards an inverted pyramid. The younger population at the base is shrinking while the older population is increasing,” explains Jyoti S Nair, head of the Department of Sociology, Government KNM Arts and Science College, Kanjiramkulam.

Holistic well-being of older persons clearly deserves urgent attention, and how society can respond is a matter to be pondered over. This also brings into focus the relevance of initiatives such as the upcoming Active Ageing Week (October 6 to 12).

“A growing number of older adults face loneliness, social isolation, and mental-health challenges. Moreover, when adult children migrate, whether internally or abroad, it disrupts traditional caregiving patterns and leaves older parents emotionally and practically vulnerable, says psychiatrist Dr Aswin Krishnan Ajit.

“It must be noted that loneliness and social isolation are strong, modifiable risk factors for depression, anxiety, poor physical health, and even increased mortality.”

Dr Aswin adds that while remittances may ease financial hardship, they cannot replace emotional presence or practical support. “Even small, regular acts like a weekly phone call, a neighbour bringing a meal, or membership in a local club can make a big difference,” he says. “Creating layered support systems involving family, neighbours, primary healthcare, and community groups is the most effective way to reduce psychological harm when children live far away.”

Senior psychiatrist Dr C J John, a former member of the State Mental Health Authority, stresses the importance of changing mindsets about ageing. “In Kerala, we often view the elderly as dependent. In the West, older people are more self-reliant. Here, thanks to cultural conditioning, elders believe they need to be taken care of even if they can manage by themselves. Otherwise, we risk ‘socially determined depression’,” he says.

He calls this a “hidden dependence trap”. “We hear many complaining that their children — for whom they devoted their entire life — are not caring enough or not available when needed,” he notes.

Dr John believes it’s high time society collectively encouraged “elders of the new world” to develop a mindset that shifts them from dependence to autonomy as long as mobility permits. “Ageing naturally brings cognitive and physical changes, but older adults must remain active, pursuing hobbies, reading, or community involvement to ward off depression,” he adds.