Thiruvananthapuram’s hip-hop community returns in full force with ‘Blockout’

Back in 2017, a small group of rappers, including names now familiar, like Thirumali, Rakz Radiant, and Jay Stellar, gathered at Manaveeyam Veedhi, laid down their verses on a single track, and unwittingly kindled Kerala’s first hip-hop cypher. Since then, Thiruvananthapuram has been dubbed the unofficial hip-hop capital of Kerala.
Notably, the state’s first and only ‘hip-hop protest’ also took place here in 2019, when rappers, breakers, and poets turned a demonstration outside the Secretariat into a performance after a schoolgirl in Wayanad died from a snake bite in her classroom.
After the pandemic, the momentum faded to a lull. But over the past couple of weeks, the city’s popular hangouts such Manaveeyam Veedhi and Shankhumukham have been throbbing again with beats, movement, and colour.
Breakers spin on the pavement, graffiti blooms on walls, and rappers trade verses, drawing curious onlookers and opening up new conversations about Kerala’s hip-hop culture.
Well, these cypher events are just the opening act of a large-scale hip-hop movement, ‘Blockout’, set to bring rappers, dancers, DJs, and graffiti artists together under one roof.
The journey to Blockout began when Dev, one of the city’s hip-hop pioneers, recently posted an old cypher clip on social media, with the caption — “Where are all the artists?” It went viral.
“From Kowdiar Park to Jawahar Nagar, the city once pulsed with B-boys, graffiti crews, and beatmakers creating out of pure instinct,” recalls Dev.
“But when hip-hop became mainstream, some artists started imposing unwritten norms on what the sound and pattern should be. The true essence got lost, and many of those active for years drifted away because there were fewer platforms like before. That social media post, however, unexpectedly brought many people back together, and even newbies popped up. That inspired us to conceive this event.”
An open call for artists drew more than 500 entries. The team picked 10 standout acts, uncovering the new ‘Trivian Underground’. “We are not calling established artists, but budding ones who deserve a platform. All, including the headliner, are from the city,” says Dev.
Joining the conversation, Blockout co-founder Naren says: “Hip-hop is a form of expression with four core elements — MCing, DJing, B-boying, and graffiti. When the mainstream started chasing just ‘hustle rap’, trends and commercial styles, many raw artists lost out chances to showcase their talent. This is our way of reviving the original subculture.”
The event, taking place at Sri Mulam Club on November 2, will feature the ‘four core elements’, the duo adds. The lineup will include one “surprise headliner”, three main acts (Dev, Rakz Radiant, and Rio Ralphy), guest performances representing Kerala’s underground zest, and the “Top 10 new-wave artists”.
Selections were made from the city’s underground cliques — local groups with distinct sounds, styles, and stories. Each clique brings its own flavour: Thekkside Connection from Nedumangad and Malayinkeezhu delivers Malayalam flows and native percussion, South Coast from Shankhumukham, Bheemapalli, and Thumba channels trap and drill energy, while Kowdiar Park Crew mixes new-school production with old-school lyricism.
“Blockout is a huge opportunity for the artists,” says Rakz. “Thiruvananthapuram has had a vibrant hip-hop culture long before the scene turned commercial in Kerala. Street cyphers and B-boy sessions have been happening for over a decade. After the pandemic, however, that energy waned. Blockout is the big bounce back, a revival of the raw community spirit.”
Ahead of the main show, Blockout restarted the tradition of ‘Cypher Saturdays’ — where artists get-together at popular spots. Like a warm-up.
The next four cyphers are planned for upcoming Saturdays, and the next one potentially will be at CET or on Technopark premises. “I have been following Malayalam hip-hop for a while. This is the first event in Kerala that can be called a hip-hop festival,” says Strix, one of the participating artists.
“Being part of this stage at this point in my career is special, and even the cypher events helped me connect with others with similar interests. Mutual respect and chances for collaboration have already emerged in that way.”
Response from the public and online has been encouraging, says Dev. “Earlier, we faced the issue of stereotypical perceptions and stigma around hip-hop cyphers. It used to be difficult to convince the authorities,” he adds.
“This time, as we explained clearly what we were planning to do, city officials and even the mayor’s office gave us a go-ahead. They are helping us stage what will be the biggest hip-hop event in Trivandrum in years. Such support means a lot.”
For Dev and Naren, this is only phase one. With sights on expanding beyond Thiruvananthapuram to the rest of Kerala, Blockout aims to give artists a platform, a community, and a support system to keep creating. They also plan to organise workshops to connect rappers, dancers, and visual artists across the state.
Three Cs. That’s hip-hop in a nutshell: collaboration, camaraderie, competition. And Blockout is trying to tick all the boxes.
What’s a cypher?
A cypher is a gathering where hip-hop artists, rappers, dancers, and beatboxers show their skills and creativity. Each participant brings a unique style, making every session distinct and unpredictable. It’s essentially a space for artists to express themselves and share ideas. The name comes from the word ‘cypher’, meaning ‘zero’, as the artists and onlookers usually form a circle. It’s also linked to ‘decipher’, because the lyrics often carry hidden, cryptic subculture messages. Cyphers are said to have begun in the streets of Harlem in the 1960s, pioneered by the group Five Percent Nation. It became popular in India through works like Gully Gang Cypher.