Thiruvananthapuram’s hip-hop community returns in full force with ‘Blockout’

Back in 2017, a small group of rappers, including names now familiar, like Thirumali, Rakz Radiant, and Jay Stellar, gathered at Manaveeyam Veedhi, laid down their verses on a single track, and unwittingly kindled Kerala’s first hip-hop cypher. Since then, Thiruvananthapuram has been dubbed the unofficial hip-hop capital of Kerala.

Notably, the state’s first and only ‘hip-hop protest’ also took place here in 2019, when rappers, breakers, and poets turned a demonstration outside the Secretariat into a performance after a schoolgirl in Wayanad died from a snake bite in her classroom.

After the pandemic, the momentum faded to a lull. But over the past couple of weeks, the city’s popular hangouts such Manaveeyam Veedhi and Shankhumukham have been throbbing again with beats, movement, and colour.

Breakers spin on the pavement, graffiti blooms on walls, and rappers trade verses, drawing curious onlookers and opening up new conversations about Kerala’s hip-hop culture.

Well, these cypher events are just the opening act of a large-scale hip-hop movement, ‘Blockout’, set to bring rappers, dancers, DJs, and graffiti artists together under one roof.

The journey to Blockout began when Dev, one of the city’s hip-hop pioneers, recently posted an old cypher clip on social media, with the caption — “Where are all the artists?” It went viral.