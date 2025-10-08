What’s cooking @ Kochi's food street?

Kochi’s first official food street at Panampilly Nagar was inaugurated with much fanfare on September 27. News about ‘Urban Flavours’, the city’s latest multicusine destination, started trending in a jiffy.
However, in the subsequent days, there was an anti-climax of sorts. Foodies and curious city residents who set out in search of tasty nibbles were left flummoxed. Like actor Thilakan’s character with the suitcase in the film Pattana Pravesham, everyone had the question: evide (where)?
Many couldn’t locate the food street after scouting around Panampilly Nagar. And those who did so were welcomed by empty stalls, with not even tea on offer.
On inquiring, a GCDA official clarifies that the food street will become functional only by November 1. “It will take time for the stall owners to set up shop,” he adds.
Urban Flavours is part of the Union government’s ‘100 Food Streets’ project and is being developed as a joint initiative of the state government, GCDA, corporation, National Health Mission (NHM), and the Kerala Food Safety Department.
Neatly built and tucked away at the southern end of Kasturba Nagar, near the CMFRI staff quarters, the facility features several amenities, including car parking. For now, a lone security guard watches over the premises.
“I have a busy time in the evenings as a lot of people come looking for food,” he smiles. “Some stall owners and potential investors visit during daytime too.”
Currently, of the 20 stalls, only one sports a banner. This one will sell payasams.
The GCDA’s town planning committee has been entrusted with the allocation of stalls. “We had called for tenders. From several applications, we selected 13 entrepreneurs,” says GCDA official Subhash S.
“Of them, five have paid the rent and security deposit. We will soon call for tenders once again to allocate the remaining stalls.”
To rent a stall, several conditions must be met, he explains. One, the space lacks an elaborate kitchen, so those who take up the stalls must have a functional cooking unit. Only beverages and short eats, and a few necessary dishes can be prepared here elsewhere.
“Above all, they have to meet quality and hygiene parameters. Also, as per the plan, each stall will serve a different cuisine — which means 20 different types of food. That is why the process is taking time,” Subhash notes.
The rent, he adds, has been waived for the initial three months. The security deposit, equivalent to one year’s rent, can be paid in two instalments. “There are two types of stalls — larger ones of 120sq.ft and smaller ones of 60sq.ft,” he says. “The rent has been fixed at `200 per sq.ft, along with maintenance charges of `200 per sq.ft a month.”
Stalls will be available at subsidised rent for women, SC/ST entrepreneurs, and people with disabilities, the official adds.
Though the majority of stalls are yet to be taken, GCDA confirms that the food street “will definitely open” to the public on November 1.
And it does promise plenty of variety. “Right now, we have allocated stalls for tea and snacks, Kerala delicacies like biriyani and chatti-choru, continental dishes, millet-based food, and Chinese and Tibetan cuisine,” says Subhash.
Another senior official points out that the food street has been provided with clean water, electricity, and other necessities. “All maintenance work outside the stalls — including cleaning, washing dishes, maintaining the parking area, seating space, and toilets — will be handled by Kudumbashree,” he says. “The stall owners just have to move in.”
Let’s hope it’s worth the wait.