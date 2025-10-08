What’s cooking @ Kochi's food street?

Kochi’s first official food street at Panampilly Nagar was inaugurated with much fanfare on September 27. News about ‘Urban Flavours’, the city’s latest multicusine destination, started trending in a jiffy.

However, in the subsequent days, there was an anti-climax of sorts. Foodies and curious city residents who set out in search of tasty nibbles were left flummoxed. Like actor Thilakan’s character with the suitcase in the film Pattana Pravesham, everyone had the question: evide (where)?

Many couldn’t locate the food street after scouting around Panampilly Nagar. And those who did so were welcomed by empty stalls, with not even tea on offer.

On inquiring, a GCDA official clarifies that the food street will become functional only by November 1. “It will take time for the stall owners to set up shop,” he adds.

Urban Flavours is part of the Union government’s ‘100 Food Streets’ project and is being developed as a joint initiative of the state government, GCDA, corporation, National Health Mission (NHM), and the Kerala Food Safety Department.

Neatly built and tucked away at the southern end of Kasturba Nagar, near the CMFRI staff quarters, the facility features several amenities, including car parking. For now, a lone security guard watches over the premises.

“I have a busy time in the evenings as a lot of people come looking for food,” he smiles. “Some stall owners and potential investors visit during daytime too.”