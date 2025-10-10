As AI enters therapy rooms experts warn of hidden dangers

In September, parents of American teenager Adam Raine sued Open AI over the death of their son. They alleged that the AI tech firm’s chatbot, ChatGPT, had encouraged the 16-year-old to take his own life.

The couple produced chat logs that showed how when Adam confided to the AI chatbot about his suicidal tendencies, the latter, instead of lending help, discouraged him from talking to his parents about the state of mind, or seek help.

Even disturbing was how it aided the youngster in writing the suicide note, the logs reveal.

The story, no doubt, made headlines across the world. In Kerala, where psychiatrists and mental health professionals were already discussing the unchecked penetration of AI into the domain of mental health, the matter was as prescient as it was pressing.

Several of us are already using chatbots. To find answers to life’s problems or other big mysteries of the universe, or for something as trivial as building a grocery shopping list.

Therapy, too, comes in the mix.

This is not a new phenomenon. Even before the advent of AI, people were leaning on Google searches to self-diagnose, experts point out.

“It was a trend, wasn’t it? Your digital personas are out of the reach of social stigmas. They aid you in your quest to identify yourself, your nuances and build you up better,” says Nisha M S, psychologist and assistant professor at Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth.

But accessibility didn’t always mean correctness.

“There was a period when feeling even a tinge of sadness got many to self-diagnose themselves as being in a state of depression. The same is the case with being identified as neurodivergent or having ADHD. Now, as more celebrities come forward to talk about their autism, several more have self-identified themselves as autistic,” she adds.