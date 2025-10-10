When words meet lines

C Bhagyanath has spent nearly three decades exploring the space between text and image. A painter and illustrator first, he has brought a distinctive visual sensibility to Malayalam literature while continuing to develop his creative practice. This year, his contribution is being formally recognised with the first Artist Namboothiri Samman, instituted by the Artist Namboothiri Samman Trust in Kochi to mark the centenary of the legendary illustrator and sculptor. The award, which includes a cash prize of `1 lakh, a certificate, and a sculptural memento by Namboothiri, will be presented by actor Mohanlal at TDM Hall, Ernakulam, on October 18.

A native of Thalassery, Bhagyanath trained at the College of Fine Arts, Thiruvananthapuram, and later at the University of Hyderabad. His works have been featured in both solo and group exhibitions in India and abroad. In a conversation with TNIE, he reflects on his artistic journey, the changing art scene in Kerala, and the recognition that now honours decades of his work.

You have been chosen for the inaugural Artist Namboothiri Samman. How does it feel to receive this recognition?

I’m pleased and grateful. During my school days, I hardly saw illustrations by anyone else; it was always Namboothiri’s works in the weekly magazines I read. I had a habit of reading stories and visualising the scenes in my mind, then sketching them in my notebooks. That’s how I began noticing and appreciating Namboothiri’s art more deeply. His works inspired many of us to join drawing classes and learn the craft systematically. So, receiving the first award in his name feels special.

For an artist, how significant is this kind of recognition?

Unlike cinema or literature, visual art rarely gets public attention. Recognition like this acts like a torch, that sheds light on an artist’s work and helps it find its place in the public space.