Paris says sante to kallu, Angamaly prawns

In the heart of Paris, where cafés are known for the aroma of espresso and the clink of wine glasses, a new kind of spirit is making its mark — kallu, Kerala’s own palm toddy. Of course, along with naadan cuisine.

Blending nostalgia with novelty, Kallu & Co. — said to be the city’s first Kerala restobar — is offering the ‘kallushap experience’ to France. Here, amidst the land of croissants and crêpes, Parisians can now sip toddy and savour pazham pori, kappa - meen curry, beef dry fry, kizhi porotta, and Angamaly prawns.

Kallu & Co. was founded by Alex Jerry from Chalakudy, Grishma Satpathy from Odisha, and Ashik Roy from Kanyakumari. Together, they created this “compact Kerala restobar” to fill what they felt was a void in the foodscape of the city.

“We came to Paris as students. Even then, we were entrepreneurs, running a digital marketing company. A major gap we noticed here was in Indian culture and food. Most Indian restaurants here serve only chicken tikka masala, butter chicken, naan, palak paneer, and vindaloo, and even those are toned down for Western tastes,” says Alex.

“There was no authentic Kerala cuisine available here. At the same time, we were watching the rise of traditional Indian cuisines abroad, with chefs like Vijay in New York and restaurants like Tamil Prince in the UK gaining recognition. This made us see the perfect opportunity. We spoke to chefs and did extensive research. Paperwork and logistics were tough, but seeing other immigrants who came before us succeed inspired us.”

Kallu & Co. opened its doors in June, determined not to be just another Indian restaurant in Paris. “France is a country where people spend a lot on food — about a third of an average person’s salary goes to dining out,” Alex notes.

“In Paris alone, there are over 2,000 registered restaurants, and around 500 of them are Indian. We wanted to stand out while remaining budget-friendly.”