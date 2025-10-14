A Pause to Ponder Over

We have pain on a cycle for years and years and years, and then just when you feel you are making peace with it all, what happens? The menopause comes. The f****** menopause comes and it is the most … wonderful f****** thing in the world. Yes, your entire pelvic floor crumbles and you get f****** hot and no one cares, but then you are free. No longer a slave, no longer a machine with parts. You are just a person. In business.”

This raw, wry monologue from the popular series ‘Fleabag’ captures the complex mix of suffering and liberation that many women relate to when speaking of menopause. This October, as the world marks Menopause Awareness Month (leading up to World Menopause Day on October 18), the sentiment gains much significance.

After all, menopause continues to be whispered about, misunderstood, or reduced to jibes about hot flashes.

In the West, studies and discussions on the subject have gained considerable prominence over the past decade. In the US, the state of Rhode Island recently passed a law that mandates employers to ensure “reasonable workplace accommodations” for employees experiencing menopause and related medical conditions.

In the UK, the government maintains that the Equality Act provides “protection against unfair treatment of employees going through the menopause”.

Two years ago, it also launched a national Menopause Taskforce to “tackle issues surrounding the menopause including increasing access to treatment, and ending the taboos and stigmas that still surround conversations about the menopause, including in the workplace”.

India, too, has finally begun to acknowledge the subject, with the National Women’s Commission recently initiating a programme called ‘MENO-MIND’ to raise awareness about the mental and physical problems faced by women going through menopause.

Experts call for more such initiatives are needed, noting that only a very small percentage of women seek medical help to tackle menopause woes. Many are still unaware of the physiological and psychological changes it brings about.

To put it simply, menopause is a natural decline in reproductive hormones in women, typically between 45 and 55 years of age. It marks the stage when menstrual periods stop permanently, and natural pregnancy is no longer possible.