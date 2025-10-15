Kerala’s young achievers who dream beyond limits

Dreams are those which don’t let you sleep, said A P J Abdul Kalam, whose birth anniversary (Oct 15) is now celebrated as Students’ Day.

His books, his words, his chats with the young lot ‘ignited’ many minds, and urged them to develop ‘wings of fire’. He nudged them to embark on roads not so commonly travelled.

Here, TNIE takes stock of some such minds who, dared to dream, and to pave their own way...

Steering his destiny

It was only last year that Aldrin Antony took up sailing as a sport. But even in this short span, the youngster, who hails from Kochi, has demonstrated incredible progress that has left even his coaches stunned.

Aldrin, who is now doing open schooling, was inspired by his uncle Naik Manu Francis, an Army sailor.

The 14-year-old NCC cadet’s skills were on display aplenty in the recently concluded National Ranking Regatta organised by the Corps of Engineers Sailing Club in collaboration with the National Optimist Association of India at Pawna Dam near Pune.

“Aldrin finished second in the boys category, and third overall,” says his coach Naib Subudar Nithin M K. “His performance was nothing short of stellar. To have achieved this feat after taking up the sport only a year ago is indeed noteworthy.”

Speaking about the win, Aldrin tells TNIE, “The win was a product of my training, and in paying attention to the elements on the day of the race. Really thrilled I was able to give it my best. My next aim is to race on international platforms.”

The fact that he bested even sailors in his category who’ve had regular training abroad has caught the eye of the larger sailing community in the country. The former national coach Hon Lt P Madhu hailed the youngster as “one to watch keenly as sailing enters a golden era in India.”

Aldrin is currently undergoing advanced training in sailing at the Army Boys Sports Company in Bengaluru, a joint venture with the Sports Authority of India that selects and trains young talents for future international competitions.

-Ronnie Kuriakose