A pawsome cop to the rescue

Small loopholes remain in even the most meticulously planned crimes, leading investigators to the truth. Yet, connecting these scattered clues is never easy. In one such case, it was Sachin, the tracker dog from Kerala Police K-9 Squad in Alappuzha, who rose to the occasion and helped solve it.

On October 8, Haryana native Sanjay Kumar Sharma and his family arrived in Kerala for a holiday. To explore the backwaters, they visited Alappuzha. Here, after a canoe ride in Meenappally, they boarded a line boat from Kainakary jetty to Alappuzha.

However, after reaching their destination, Sanjay’s wife realised that they had left one of their bags behind at Kainakary. They immediately contacted their local tour agent, Sanjeevan, who had assisted them in canoeing. With help from a few others, Sanjeevan managed to retrieve the bag and return it personally.

Upon checking the bag, the family discovered that a diamond ring worth `2.5 lakh and `60,000 in cash were missing. Even though the family had suspicions about Sanjeevan, they still sought his help to reach the police station and file a complaint.

Acting swiftly, the Pulincunnu police registered a case, and sub-inspector C G Sajikumar, along with his team, launched an extensive investigation.

“We are aware incidents like this could adversely affect Kerala’s rural backwater tourism. Our efforts paid off within just a few days. We managed to recover the valuables worth several lakhs and return them to the rightful owners,” Sajikumar says.

Detailing the investigation that led to the recovery and arrest, an officer from the Ernakulam range states, “As part of the probe led by Ernakulam Range DIG Satheesh Bino, we interrogated several individuals in the Kainakary region. Several raids were also conducted on the very first day. The team also prepared a list of suspects, including the canoe guide who assisted the tourists. However, the stolen valuables could not be recovered during these searches.”

“During this time, acting on a confidential tip-off, the team inspected the canoe boat owned by agent Sajeevan, which was anchored near Mullassery. There, they found the stolen valuables — wrapped in paper inside a small plastic container hidden in the boat.” the officer says.