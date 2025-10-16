Trippin’ with tiger whiskers

Munnar unfurls in shades of green. From the deep emerald of its forests to the shimmer of its sprawling tea gardens. No matter how many times one visits, the popular tourist destination offers a refreshing experience.

There is some unique charm about the serpentine roads, those gushing little waterfalls and gurgling brooks on the way, the whispering mist and, of course, that crisp chill in the air fragrant with faint traces of wet earth and spices.

No, this is not about Munnar. Somewhere beyond those rolling valleys here lies Meeshapulimala — the mountain I had long dreamt of visiting.

About 30km from Munnar town, the road curves into Silent Valley, a sleepy plantation hamlet where life moves with the rhythm of rustling leaves and clinking teacups. Here, people live unhurriedly, their days measured by sunlight and drizzle.

It is from this valley that the path to Meesapulimala begins. It’s a trail that promises not just breathtaking views, but a quiet meditation with the mountains themselves.

Rising 2,640m above sea level, Meesapulimala is said to be the second-highest peak in south India. Despite the rise in popularity, the mist-clad mountain largely remains unmarred by modernity.

The name itself piques curiosity. Apparently, the place is called so because it appears like a tiger’s face with whiskers: meesha (moustache/whiskers) — puli (tiger) — mala (mountain).

Until the film Charlie released, not many Malayalis had heard of Meesapulimala. Local residents say it was Dulquer Salmaan’s free-spirited character that transformed the peak into a wanderer’s dreamscape.

Today, thanks to the Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC), several travel groups such as Letsgoforacamp and Hiker India conduct guided treks for locals too.