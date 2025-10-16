Trippin’ with tiger whiskers

Munnar unfurls in shades of green. From the deep emerald of its forests to the shimmer of its sprawling tea gardens. No matter how many times one visits, the popular tourist destination offers a refreshing experience.
There is some unique charm about the serpentine roads, those gushing little waterfalls and gurgling brooks on the way, the whispering mist and, of course, that crisp chill in the air fragrant with faint traces of wet earth and spices.
No, this is not about Munnar. Somewhere beyond those rolling valleys here lies Meeshapulimala — the mountain I had long dreamt of visiting.
About 30km from Munnar town, the road curves into Silent Valley, a sleepy plantation hamlet where life moves with the rhythm of rustling leaves and clinking teacups. Here, people live unhurriedly, their days measured by sunlight and drizzle.
It is from this valley that the path to Meesapulimala begins. It’s a trail that promises not just breathtaking views, but a quiet meditation with the mountains themselves.
Rising 2,640m above sea level, Meesapulimala is said to be the second-highest peak in south India. Despite the rise in popularity, the mist-clad mountain largely remains unmarred by modernity.
The name itself piques curiosity. Apparently, the place is called so because it appears like a tiger’s face with whiskers: meesha (moustache/whiskers) — puli (tiger) — mala (mountain).
Until the film Charlie released, not many Malayalis had heard of Meesapulimala. Local residents say it was Dulquer Salmaan’s free-spirited character that transformed the peak into a wanderer’s dreamscape.
Today, thanks to the Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC), several travel groups such as Letsgoforacamp and Hiker India conduct guided treks for locals too.
After watching several videos online, the call of the hills became irresistible. I decided to go solo, hoping to find serenity in solitude.
A journalist friend helped arrange my booking through KFDC, securing a stay at Rhodo Mansion — a cottage perched among the highest points in south India.
My journey began at dawn from Puthukkad, aboard a KSRTC bus to Perumbavoor. Over a breakfast of pathiri and tea, I caught the next bus to Munnar — packed with tourists and locals.
As the ascend started, at every bend, I could sense a whirl of excitement mixed with anxiety. As someone with not much trekking experience, one question kept popping up: will I be able to pull it off?
By noon, I reached Munnar. After savouring a quick meal of pongal and sambar, I headed to the KFDC office. There, I met my co-trekkers — two young doctors from Ernakulam.
Visitors are transported to the base camp or Rhodo Mansion by jeep. Our driver, Kutta from Silent Valley, navigated with mastery the rugged 25km to the base camp, where we registered our details.
The camp has 13 tents accommodating two each. Rhodo Mansion, our final stop, was another steep 30-minute drive uphill.
The moment we arrived, all the fatigue vanished. The trail was lined with rare Rhododendron trees — their bright pink blossoms inspiring the mansion’s name. The building radiated old-world warmth. Perfect to crash for the night on nature’s lap.
Day 2: The trek
Our guide, Rajan chettan, urged us to start by 6am to catch the sunrise. We did so, like obedient students, after a quick breakfast of toast and jam with tea.
The first climb felt punishing. My lungs burned, legs wobbled. Doubts returned. But as the sun broke through the horizon, I felt revitalised.
The clouds turned golden, unfurling like a regal carpet below. It was a breathtaking view indeed — a priceless reward for the effort.
This was only the first hill. Six more lay ahead. The trek, roughly 8km one way, wound through undulating meadows and grasslands. Some stretches were gentle, others steep and rocky.
By the final ascent, the sunrays weren’t as gentle as earlier. I felt a little drained of energy, but the lure of the summit kept me going.
And when I finally stood atop Meesapulimala, the view froze me in trance. Vast mountain ranges rolled endlessly, the Western Ghats revealing their splendour. Beds of clouds drifted below, giving the illusion of standing in the sky. I was disconnected from reality.
From the peak, one can spot Anamudi — south India’s highest peak — along with Kolukkumalai and Vattavada. The deep blue sky framed the panorama in perfection.
The trail was lined with wildflowers in violet, white, yellow, and pink, nature’s own confetti celebrating our climb. Nearby, a small herd of Nilgiri Tahr grazed quietly.
It took us about 4.5 hours to reach the top. This included click-stops at vantage points.
Every step reminded me why mountains have such power over the human spirit. They humble and heal. And as the wind whispered by and clouds swirled around, I realised that in surrendering to nature, we can find ourselves.
To book a trip, visit kfdcecotourism.com