Dancing with code

A music video unfolds in a world glowing with neon lights and shadowed alleys. It has stylised figures dancing and partying. The focus seems to be on a woman swaying alone at its centre. The beat is Punjabi, but the mood feels global. No cameras rolled, no crew called ‘action.’ Everything here was born from prompts and code.

Every frame of Belly Dance, the new track by Mixman Shawn, Mistah FAB, and Kool John, was created entirely by AI. The vision belongs to Malayali filmmaker and director Sajeed A, with Seher Bedi producing under Superflix Labs. Made in collaboration with Mr Babu Records, the project fuses hip-hop swagger with digital fantasy.

“What we’re seeing is the beginning of a new era,” says Sajeed. “Twenty-five years ago, cable and broadcast changed culture. Ten years ago, it was Web 2; now Web 3, AI, blockchain. The next wave will be AI-led entertainment. You can’t run away from it. AI will dominate our lives whether we like it or not. So we started thinking, ‘how do we use this to create entertainment?’”

Superflix Labs, co-founded by Sajeed and Seher Bedi, the niece of actor Kabir Bedi and a member of the Emmy Jury, focuses on new-age storytelling.

“We’re always asking what new things we can try in this space,” he says. “We had so many fantasy story ideas that never got made. Over the last two years, we realised we don’t need big studios if we have the right talent. So we decided to experiment.”

The idea for Belly Dance began with a conversation with Riad Saha, founder of Mr Babu Records. “We told him we wanted to make a music video and asked if he had a track. He shared Belly Dance with us,” recalls Sajeed. “But it was tough because AI tools have strict content filters. Anything slightly revealing or sensual gets flagged. Still, we decided to go ahead.”

Instead of a typical Middle Eastern tent, the team reimagined the video in an underground club, a nod to urban subcultures, Red Bull dance contests, and raw street performances. The story follows a woman dancing to the beat, a sensual, free-flowing expression.