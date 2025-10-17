Illumination from a ‘box full of darkness’



A week ago, the world marked Mental Health Day. This year’s theme was ‘Access to Services — Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies’.

According to the World Health Organization, one in five people who have experienced war or conflict in the past ten years suffers from depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder, or schizophrenia. The theme also underscores the need to safeguard mental well-being in times of global crises.

The thought got me falling back on an old classic. In an age prone to doomscrolling, reading Mary Oliver, who won the Pulitzer Prize in 1984, can be an antidote to anxiety.

Someone I loved once gave me

a box full of darkness.

It took me years to understand

that this, too, was a gift.

‘Uses of Sorrow’ by Oliver comprises just these four lines. The second line — ‘a box full of darkness’ — reflects how sorrows are often narrowed down and compartmentalised. Some boxes spill over with time.

Yet, in the end, the poet suggests that even sorrow could be a gift. Perhaps the poems she wrote were born of her wounds, and the healing she later basked in led to a deeper understanding of life.