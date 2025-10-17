The grip of soft anarchy

Anarchy can be defined in various ways depending on the context. Political and philosophical definitions also consider positive dimensions. However, the general definition refers to a state of society without government or law, often characterised by disorder, chaos, and lawlessness. What if low doses of anarchy are slowly and systematically introduced into the mindset of individuals?

There will be the genesis of a social attitude that disregards rules, values, norms, or authority in a subtle or passive manner. The purpose is not to bring about a revolution that transforms society for the better. It is mostly practised for personal gain, the gratification of needs in deviant ways, relief from frustration, or for instant pleasures. There is compelling evidence that points towards the growth of soft anarchy.

The silent invasion

Soft anarchy that glorifies aggression: Glorified violence on screen and in real life can alter the attitude of peaceful resolution to one that encourages aggressive retaliation. That’s often projected as a positive or acceptable method for problem-solving. It dulls negative emotional reactions to violence, reducing empathy and compassion. The lack of expected resentment and negative reactions to cruelties in society is an effect of the dormant soft anarchy. Aggressive cognitive scripts are internalised, normalising violence. Children, teenagers, and vulnerable youngsters internalise soft anarchy fast.

Drug abuse, etc: The glamorisation of substance abuse and inappropriate sexual adventures can generate attitudes in favour of soft anarchy in these domains. Public reactions in instances of sexual crimes or issues related to drug addiction become subdued. The use of dangerous substances is termed ‘recreational’. Sexual ‘adventures’ of public figures are passed off as the new normal. All these have roots in the soft anarchy. It may be that mindset that drives someone to sexually abuse even a child.

The prophets: Unethical expressions in social media and the emergence of influencers who tune to that culture have given more space for it. Glorifying anarchy is disturbingly high. There are also subtle literary writings that promote this. Normalisation of drug abuse and defiance of corrective authorities make their presence in reels and videos. When planted in vulnerable minds, the tendency for anarchy is enhanced.

On the road: Widespread flouting of traffic rules reflects a lack of respect for authority. The selfish drive is to be faster at any cost. The law-breaking at an opportune moment on the road has become a new normal. Once the culture of soft anarchy is planted, even fines will not deter from the offence.

Soft anarchy can shape public consciousness, making it more accepting of deviant behaviour. We can see this happening now in greater frequency at home, in public life, and even in the workplace. It can weaken institutions like family and religion that customarily played a corrective role.

Are you normalising it?

Let’s ask these questions to help you reflect on whether you are normalising soft anarchy.

Do you often ignore rules/norms as you feel they are unnecessary or restrictive?

Do you justify or downplay others’ actions that go against the law, values, or ethics?

Do you often romanticise or glorify behaviours that disregard rules or norms?

Do you feel that media representations of glorifying rule-breaking or non-conformity influence your attitudes?

Have you noticed yourself becoming less empathetic towards others?

Do you tend to shift blame to others for your mistake, rather than owning up to it?

Are you involved in passive resistance or non-compliance that hinders the smooth operation of activities you are a part of?

If your answers to most of these questions are yes, be aware that you are in the grip of soft anarchy.

Resist the invasion

There is a need to resist as this may build a bridge to serious behavioural problems.

Be aware of the soft anarchy invading the mind and its implications.

Encourage critical thinking to evaluate the impact of soft anarchy on personal and social well-being.

Promote positive role models and values, especially in young minds, so that they can counterbalance the influence of symbols, images, and prophets of soft anarchy.

The author is a senior psychiatrist at Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi. He is also a former member of State Mental Health Authority