Timely screening, timely healing

Every October, the world comes together to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a powerful reminder of the importance of women’s health and early detection.
While medical advances have made breast cancer more treatable than ever, the single most effective tool in saving lives continues to be timely screening.
Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women worldwide. However, when detected early, the prognosis is often excellent, with higher survival rates and less invasive treatment options. This is where screening plays an indispensable role.
The primary and most effective screening tool is the mammogram. A mammogram is a low-dose X-ray of the breast tissue that can detect lumps or microcalcifications years before they can be felt through self-examination.
Experts generally recommend that women with an average risk begin annual mammograms around age 40, or even earlier if there is a family history or other risk factors.
Beyond mammography, regular clinical breast exams by a doctor and breast self-awareness — knowing how your breasts normally look and feel are also vital.
Steps to breast self-awareness
Breast self-awareness is a crucial component of early detection, empowering women to know what is normal for their breasts so they can quickly spot changes. It is not a replacement for professional screening like mammography, but a valuable supplement.
Two key parts: looking and feeling.
Looking involves checking your breasts in the mirror with your hands at your sides, raised over your head, and on your hips to observe any changes in size, shape, or symmetry, and checking for dimpling, swelling, or changes to the nipple.
Feeling involves systematically using the pads of your three middle fingers to examine the entire breast, from the collarbone down to below the bra line and from the armpit across to the breastbone, using light, medium, and firm pressure. You can do this lying down or in the shower. The key is to be thorough, checking for any new lumps, thickening, or hard knots, and to report any persistent changes immediately to your doctor.
Importance of camps
A significant barrier to timely screening is often access, particularly in underserved communities. Initiatives like mammography camps and mobile screening units are essential for bridging this gap.
These camps, often organised by hospitals, community health centres and NGOs, bring state-of-the-art screening equipment and medical professionals directly to the public. Community participation in these events is a direct investment in the collective health of women.
Equally important are the voices of survivors — women who have faced breast cancer with courage and resilience. Their stories are a beacon of hope, proving that early detection and proper care can help women return to healthy, fulfilling lives.
Breast cancer awareness is not just about the disease; it is about placing women’s health at the forefront. Too often, women prioritise their families, careers, and responsibilities while neglecting their own well-being.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a call to change this narrative. To encourage every woman to care for herself, schedule her screening, and spread the word to others.
A conversation can inspire action, and collective awareness can transform the way we approach women’s health. Prioritising health means adopting a holistic approach: maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, managing stress, and, critically, scheduling routine preventative care. Prioritising women’s health is a priority for us all.