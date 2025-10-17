Timely screening, timely healing

Every October, the world comes together to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a powerful reminder of the importance of women’s health and early detection.

While medical advances have made breast cancer more treatable than ever, the single most effective tool in saving lives continues to be timely screening.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women worldwide. However, when detected early, the prognosis is often excellent, with higher survival rates and less invasive treatment options. This is where screening plays an indispensable role.

The primary and most effective screening tool is the mammogram. A mammogram is a low-dose X-ray of the breast tissue that can detect lumps or microcalcifications years before they can be felt through self-examination.

Experts generally recommend that women with an average risk begin annual mammograms around age 40, or even earlier if there is a family history or other risk factors.

Beyond mammography, regular clinical breast exams by a doctor and breast self-awareness — knowing how your breasts normally look and feel are also vital.

Steps to breast self-awareness

Breast self-awareness is a crucial component of early detection, empowering women to know what is normal for their breasts so they can quickly spot changes. It is not a replacement for professional screening like mammography, but a valuable supplement.

Two key parts: looking and feeling.

Looking involves checking your breasts in the mirror with your hands at your sides, raised over your head, and on your hips to observe any changes in size, shape, or symmetry, and checking for dimpling, swelling, or changes to the nipple.

Feeling involves systematically using the pads of your three middle fingers to examine the entire breast, from the collarbone down to below the bra line and from the armpit across to the breastbone, using light, medium, and firm pressure. You can do this lying down or in the shower. The key is to be thorough, checking for any new lumps, thickening, or hard knots, and to report any persistent changes immediately to your doctor.