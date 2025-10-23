Artists transform VS Achuthanandan’s ancestral home into living tribute through murals

ALAPPUZHA: The quiet village of Paravoor near Alappuzha, home to VS Achuthanandan, is once again feeling the late Communist stalwart's presence, thanks to a group of five artists.

Months after the former chief minister's passing, the walls of his ancestral house at Velikkakathu in Punnapra have been transformed into a vibrant tribute to one of Kerala's most revered leaders, with a series of paintings capturing his life, struggles and milestones.

The five artists, selected by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, have immortalised VS' legacy through 10 large acrylic murals depicting historic moments from his political journey. The project was completed in connection with the 102nd birth anniversary of the late leader.

“The paintings portray significant moments in VS' life, from his protest marches alongside A K Gopalan and E K Nayanar and him receiving the guard of honour after becoming the chief minister to his visit to Mathikettan Shola as Kerala's Leader of the Opposition,” said T B Udayan of Vadakkal, Alappuzha, who coordinated the project.