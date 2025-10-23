Artists transform VS Achuthanandan’s ancestral home into living tribute through murals

ALAPPUZHA: The quiet village of Paravoor near Alappuzha, home to VS Achuthanandan, is once again feeling the late Communist stalwart's presence, thanks to a group of five artists.
Months after the former chief minister's passing, the walls of his ancestral house at Velikkakathu in Punnapra have been transformed into a vibrant tribute to one of Kerala's most revered leaders, with a series of paintings capturing his life, struggles and milestones.
The five artists, selected by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, have immortalised VS' legacy through 10 large acrylic murals depicting historic moments from his political journey. The project was completed in connection with the 102nd birth anniversary of the late leader.
“The paintings portray significant moments in VS' life, from his protest marches alongside A K Gopalan and E K Nayanar and him receiving the guard of honour after becoming the chief minister to his visit to Mathikettan Shola as Kerala's Leader of the Opposition,” said T B Udayan of Vadakkal, Alappuzha, who coordinated the project.
The idea came from VS' son, V A Arun Kumar, who suggested key historical events from his father's life to be portrayed in murals. Within a week, the artists completed the project, ensuring that every brushstroke echoed the leader's deep connection with the people.
Among the team was 25-year-old Kavya S Nath, a deaf artist from Alappuzha whose remarkable talent has inspired many. The daughter of K R Reghunath and Sreekala, Kavya holds a masters in fine arts from RLV College and has received multiple accolades, including the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Student Award and Maharashtra Government's Kala Gourav Award in 2013 and 2014.
“Kavya has had difficulty hearing since childhood, but she possesses an extraordinary ability to understand and express emotions through her art,” said Sreekala, her mother. “Her success is proof that determination and creativity can overcome any barrier,” she said.
Sajith Panackal, M Hussain and Jobin Das from Kannur were among the other artists, who, together with Kavya, transformed the walls of Velikkakathu into a living canvas, making it a testament not only to VS' indelible political legacy but also to the enduring power of art to keep history alive.
As visitors stand before the colourful walls, they are reminded that while the leader has departed, his ideals and struggles continue to breathe through the brushstrokes that now adorn the heart of Punnapra.