To the heart’s Dzire

In an ocean of SUVs, one sedan consistently rises to the top as the highest-selling car in India. This is the story of the humble Maruti Suzuki Dzire. After using it for a month for a long-drive review, I became very clear about why this car rules the charts.

The category of sub-4 metre sedans is small, with only the Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor (notchback) in it. Even if we add up the sales numbers of all its competitors, the Dzire wins hands down. That has been its legacy.

But the latest generation Dzire stands out not just because of that legacy, but also for its no-nonsense packaging.

While earlier generations looked quite similar to their Swift hatchback counterparts, the latest one has its own identity. The front design is attractive and gives a wide-car feel. The cabin, though in light beige that demands extra care to keep clean, is comfortable and focused on utility value.

The daily use

As this is not a first-look review, let’s focus on the real-world experience. The top variant of the Dzire with the AMT gearbox was an extremely cool companion: easy to get in and out of, easy to manoeuvre, and easy to park.

It’s also easy on the pocket, thanks to its excellent fuel efficiency.

The seats are well cushioned and supportive. The steering and controls are very smooth, making long drives effortless. Visibility is excellent because of the large glass area and optimal seating position. The 360-degree camera is a great addition. The 9-inch touchscreen and wireless charging pad work well too.

The 5-speed AMT transmission makes daily driving simple. It’s not as quick to respond as the manual version, but during my month-long use, that difference only crossed my mind once or twice.