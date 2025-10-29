‘New drug-bust device will be a gamechanger’

Ajeetha Begum Sulthan and Satheesh Bino make a rare police couple. Both are from the same 2008 IPS batch, and currently serve in the same rank in Kerala.While Satheesh of Vaduthala in Kochi is deputy inspector-general for the Ernakulam Range, Ajeetha, who hails from Coimbatore, holds the same charge in Thiruvananthapuram.

Notably, the two are also devoted fitness enthusiasts and earned time in the limelight beyond their duties by successfully completing an Ironman triathlon.

Here, in a free-wheeling chat with TNIE, they open up about their police training, law & order in Kerala, gender bias in the force, personal victories and motivations that shape their journey, both in service and in life. Excerpts



How did you each find your way into the IPS?

Ajeetha Begum: I came from a background where girls were expected to get married by 18. My sister did too, after her first year of college. I was active in student politics and my professors encouraged me to study further. My parents, meanwhile, were planning my marriage. It took a couple of small ‘dharnas’ at home to convince them.

Later, my father then suggested I try for the civil services exam. I didn’t even know what that meant. But I gave it a shot, cleared it, and that’s how it began. IPS was my second choice, and I got it again when I wrote the exam a second time. So, it wasn’t my childhood dream per say, but I grew to love the uniform and the work.

Satheesh Bino: It was the opposite for me. My parents were fully supportive from the start. My father had once tried for the exam himself, and a cousin was already in the IPS. The atmosphere at home naturally drew me in.

You’re both from very different upbringings. How do those differences play out as you began this career?

Ajeetha: Whatever background you come from, the National Police Academy evens it out. Every year, 150 new IPS probationers would come in — from business families to children of daily wage earners. The training process makes everyone equal. The academy has a huge rock at the entrance that says every trainee is a raw stone, and the academy’s job is to sculpt them into a statue. And it really does.

Coming to your current roles, drug use has become a major issue in Kerala. How do we tackle this menace?

Satheesh: If we look at Kerala, we see a high number of NDPS cases, but 90 per cent involve small quantities. In some other states, there are fewer cases, but larger quantities are seized. So we have to look at it in totality. The police here are proactive. We have been conducting special drives under a programme called D-Hunt.

Ajeetha: Another thing to understand is that in Kerala, FIRs are more frequently registered. If it’s a cognisable crime, anyone can walk into a police station, file a case and leave. There’s no recommendation required. That’s not possible in many other states. So our crime statistics appear higher, including NDPS numbers. It doesn’t mean drug use is more widespread here.

Are you saying Kerala is at the top in policing?

Satheesh: Definitely. Kerala consistently ranks among the best in national surveys.