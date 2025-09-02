From Lokah — chapter 1 to Kathanar: The wild sorcerer: How Malayalam cinema is reimagining Kerala’s folklore

It’s dark outside. The only light in the room comes from the vilakku, throwing soft shadows on the walls.

Children sit around their grandmother, huddled close, waiting for her to begin. In a low voice, almost a whisper, she starts, “Don’t step out after dusk, the Yakshi might be waiting under the pala-maram.”

Their eyes widen, caught between fear and excitement, as she narrates the story of the Yakshi in her white saree, sharp teeth flashing, her feet never touching the ground as she floats through the night, looking for her next victim.

These nights of storytelling were never just about passing time. They were a way of growing up, a way of passing down memories, fears, and lessons. Names like Chathan, Neeli, and Madan lived in those stories, changing from village to village, each with a different face, a different temper, a different kind of power.

Even now, when one is old enough to reason, to dismiss what doesn’t make sense, those stories stay. They sit somewhere deep, tied to nostalgia, culture, and identity.

Perhaps that is why these characters have always found their way into art — in books, songs, and, most memorably, on screen. Malayalam cinema has been in conversation with folklore for decades.

From the eerie ‘Bhargavi Nilayam’ that haunted audiences in the ’60s, to ‘Akashaganga’ with its supernatural chills, to ‘Odiyan’, ‘Kumari’, and the recent ‘Brahmayugam’, filmmakers have kept these myths alive, now reshaping them for a generation raised on technology and global storytelling.

The excitement around ‘Lokah — Chapter 1’ is the latest proof of how audiences are embracing these modern reinterpretations.

Here, TNIE explores how Kerala’s age-old folklore is being reimagined in contemporary art, where mythical characters move from fireside tales and sacred rituals to modern narratives that blend tradition, technology, and fresh storytelling.