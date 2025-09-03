A baker’s tolstoy pilgrimage

While standing behind the counter of a bakery, serving egg puffs and coffee, Shukoor P M is thinking of Count Lev Nikolayevich Tolstoy — popularly known as Leo Tolstoy — who lived decades ago in the icy expanse of Russia.

A fierce literary critic well known in the Malayalam literary landscape, Shukoor is no stranger to obsessions that find home in his mind, spreading its roots, and tightly hold onto him, becoming thus a part of him, his days and nights, and eating into his time spent working, be it at the bakery or his literary engagements.

Usually, it’s closer to home. His books — Changampuzha: Jeevithavum Kalapavum, Sethu Ezhuthum Vaayanayum, Oru sangeerthanam pole Daivathinte Kalloppu, etc, — are a testament to this facet of his character.

However, this time, his inspiration is someone far away on the timeline. “It was quite recently that I discovered the man that was Tolstoy,” Shukoor says amid the din of the busy Painayil Bakery near the bus stand, over a cup of coffee.

He is also helping his staff manage the customers while he pours out all he has learnt and read on the literary great. “I started reading about him just ahead of 2020. Then I began revisiting all his works. And soon, it became anything anyone has written about Tolstoy,” he says.

It was quite an expensive obsession, too, he laughs. And one that required hard work. Shukoor, who studied only until pre-degree, brushed up and then went deep into studying English. “See, many of the books about him are only available in English. So I started reading and studying English by myself. Dictionaries are my constant companion now,” he laughs.

Not just Tolstoy, his research, naturally, extended to the Russian writer’s wife, Sophia Tolstoya, a figure who is now as dear to him as the writer. ‘”I think maybe more than Tolstoy himself,” he smiles.

Tolstoy is not just a writer for Shukoor. Not just someone he admired for his works — from the famous War and Peace to The Kreutzer Sonata and his final published work, Resurrection — but it was the man himself, his life, the divine conflict within him, that attracted Shukoor.