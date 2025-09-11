Revisiting a 14-year-old murder mystery

Some cases refuse to die. They sleep in dusty files, waiting for someone to flip them open. And sometimes, someone does.

Fourteen years after a body was pulled out of a temple pond in Nemom, the Crime Branch went back to that night in 1998 and began asking questions the local police had dared not to pursue.

The man who had died, S Suresh Kumar, a 28-year-old Indian Air Force non-commissioned officer, was first thought to have drowned. But his family believed otherwise and requested a crime branch probe.

It was April 2012 when the then Additional Director General of Police (Crimes), Vinson M Paul, reopened the file. His team had undertaken the challenge of digging into cases that had been long forgotten by routine policing.

“It became something of a mission to revive cold files. When the family requested a fresh probe, we took a hard look at the evidence or the lack of it,” says Vinson.

The death had always been strange, he feels. Suresh’s body was found floating in a pond, but the post-mortem was full of “red flags”. The injuries didn’t add up to a simple fall. Statements by family and friends contradicted each other. “Something was off,” Vinson was sure.

So the team started from the beginning, piece by piece. First, as part of the investigation, led by the then DySp P Reghu, the team summoned all the old witnesses. Then came the breakthrough.

“Five different people remembered seeing Suresh with a group of local youths, including his neighbour Sarath, at Kallumoodu junction late that night. Some even said they had arrived together in an auto-rickshaw, half-drunk, laughing loudly. Then, a scuffle began. The last anyone saw of Suresh, the gang was forcing him towards the pond,” recalls Reghu.